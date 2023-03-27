TuneIn Launches 24/7 Audio Station Streaming CNN Original Series as Part of Renewal Deal With the Network

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live-streaming audio service, and CNN, announced today the multiyear extension of their longtime partnership, which has included audio simulcasts of CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, HLN and a commercial-free CNN station available to TuneIn Premium subscribers. The new deal includes an expanded offering with the launch of a 24/7 CNN Originals station, which will be available beginning March 27 as an ad-supported station for all subscribers, as well as commercial-free exclusively for Premium subscribers coming shortly.

The addition of CNN Originals includes the 13-time Primetime Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and the critically acclaimed titles of This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Forensic Files II, American Dynasties: The Kennedys and more.

“CNN, television’s first 24-hour all-news service, continues to be a go-to source for around-the-clock news coverage, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the US,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “CNN has been one of our foundational partners. With news being an important pillar for TuneIn, the expansion of CNN content offerings and territories, in addition to our partnerships with other top US news outlets, allows TuneIn to continue to deliver diversified news offerings and value to our listeners.”

The renewal of the CNN agreement also includes:

Ad-supported stations for CNN, HLN and CNN en Español & CNN International

Commercial-Free CNN station available to TuneIn Premium subscribers

Expansion of CNN (ad-supported & commercial-free stations) for listeners in Canada

TuneIn’s commercial-free streaming removes advertising breaks to give listeners their favorite CNN programming uninterrupted.

TuneIn is globally accessible in 100+ countries and 200 platforms and connected devices. To learn more about TuneIn and its CNN long-term extension, visit us at www.TuneIn.com.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices including Tesla and Alexa, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NHL, English Premier League and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About CNN:

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors and video viewers than any other news source. The award-winning portfolio of CNN includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and documentary feature and short films for broadcast, streaming and distribution by CNN Films across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International, HLN and CNN en Español channels, on the CNN Originals hub on discovery+, on HBO Max, and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.