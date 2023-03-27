Delivering Funds Faster: Onbe’s Send to Wallet Simplifies and Accelerates Mobile Wallet Provisioning for Users

CHICAGO & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onbe, a leading disbursements financial technology company, today announces the launch of Send to Wallet. An early to market offering, Send to Wallet, gives users the ability to add their virtual card quickly, simply, and securely to their preferred mobile wallet, from a web browser, without downloading an app or inputting bank details. Users load their virtual card directly into a mobile wallet by following prompts from a web browser email, or on a mobile phone - and with a few simple clicks, the card is ready to spend. This new offering complements Onbe’s existing mobile wallet provisioning options, and delivers a smooth, modern experience for both merchants and the 73% of consumers in the US who prefer to shop and pay through digital methods.

Currently in-market with key Onbe client HALO, a market leader in employee recognition, the Send to Wallet pilot program is enabling thousands of individuals’ transactions. The pilot program began in January 2023 and is available to nearly twenty thousand employees of a Fortune 50 company across the United States and administered through HALO. On average and when available, 90% of participants choose an Onbe payment product and in this program, users can select Onbe’s Send to Wallet as one of a variety of virtual and physical card redemption options.

“One of Onbe’s greatest offerings is delivering payment choice to the recipient, giving them the ability to use their funds however they choose, from online to in-store,” according to Steven Trompeter, Vice President of Enterprise Sales at HALO. “Utilizing Onbe’s new Send to Wallet functionality, we’re able to deliver funds conveniently and securely to recipients’ digital wallets, on behalf of one of our Fortune 50 clients, without requiring users to download an app. We truly couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

“At Onbe, we know that consumers expect fast access to their funds and we’re constantly innovating and developing new, secure and simple ways to do it,” said Max Grande, Onbe’s Vice President of Product. “Send to Wallet is an early market solution that puts the fast, frictionless ability to add a virtual card to a mobile wallet with no app to download into a user’s hands, no matter if they are underbanked, unbanked, or someone who just wants immediate access to their funds.”

Consumers continue to demand secure, digital payments while also using less and less cash, as Onbe’s 2023 Future of Payments survey found. Whether in the form of a refund, an incentive or income, it’s crucial for businesses and fintechs like Onbe to work together to deliver disbursements quickly, securely and easily in the form of virtual payments, physical cards, as well as ACH. Onbe’s payment gateway solution for corporate disbursements provides companies the tools they need to meet the evolving expectations of consumers today and tomorrow.

About HALO

HALO is the global leader in branded merchandise, uniform programs, and recognition and incentive solutions. We partner with our clients to break through the clutter of our media saturated world and connect their brands to customers, employees and other audiences critical to their success.

With more than 2,000 employees in 42 global offices, we offer the industry’s most comprehensive range of capabilities, including creative services, technology solutions, logistics and global sourcing. Our clients include over 100 of the Fortune 500 as well as thousands of mid and small-size organizations seeking to make a big impact with their brands and enhance their employee experience.

About Onbe

With more than 25 years of industry experience and offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and London, Onbe is a fintech that manages and modernizes customer and workforce disbursements for corporate clients ranging from mid-market to the Fortune 500. Onbe’s team of experts and technology platform offers clients a turnkey solution to offload their entire B2C payment operations, relieving them of the cost, complexity and risk that come with orchestrating these payments in-house. Backed by top-tier investors, Onbe delivers on today’s consumer expectations for instant, digital and seamless payments. To learn more, visit www.onbe.com and follow us on LinkedIn.