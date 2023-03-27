UMass Selects Toshiba as Managed Print Technology Provider

BOSTON & LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Massachusetts (UMass) names Toshiba America Business Solutions its Managed Print Technology Provider. The multi-year agreement is already enabling UMass to advance academic, marketing, financial, eco, and information security goals across the University's statewide Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth, Lowell, Mount Ida and Worcester (UMass Chan Medical School) campuses.

Toshiba's cloud-based Encompass™ Managed Print as a Service (MPaaS) platform is helping the UMass community print more securely, sustainably, efficiently and affordably while managing the nearly 900 e‑STUDIO™ multifunction printers (MFPs) across the University's six campuses.

"Toshiba's technology and personnel help the UMass community perform efficiently," says UMass Chief Procurement Officer, David Cho. "Their team allows us to deliver striking presentation materials for students, faculty and administrators as well as effectively automate our accounts payable process in a highly secure and affordable manner while working to minimize our carbon footprint."

Bolstering Info Security

Toshiba's award-winning e‑STUDIO MFPs deploy proprietary self-encrypting drives and BIOS protection to shield the UMass community's personally identifiable information and work data while complying with the Family Educational Rights and Protection Act.

Promoting Academic & Marketing Pursuits

Toshiba MFPs are producing essentials including syllabi, study materials, tests and in-class presentations for UMass' more than 73,000 students.

Toshiba technology may additionally create vibrant, four-color posters, wall clings, outdoor banners and pop-up signage promoting the University's many academic and athletic events on campus and off.

Sparkling student recruitment collateral spotlighting UMass' highly acclaimed research and educational programs is another vital deliverable Toshiba MFPs will soon generate for the University.

Sustainably Better

Sustainability is a core focus of UMass and an attribute for which they're widely recognized. Toshiba is helping the University on that front by recycling toner consumables. Toshiba moreover designs its MFPs to print clearly on 100% recycled paper.

Toshiba systems are EPEAT-registered, which further supports UMass sustainability efforts. EPEAT is the definitive global rating system for greener electronics. Currently, select UMass campuses are participating in Toshiba’s toner recycling program, which recycles all cartridge components. Toshiba additionally is fully automating the University's accounts payable process enabling UMass to accurately deliver Toshiba’s electronic invoices 99.5% of the time.

In addition, UMass Global, a private, non-profit affiliate of the University, is Toshiba's Preferred Higher Education Online Platform.

"UMass provides its students a world-class education so it's integral for our team to provide that same level of service for the University," states Toshiba Business Solutions President Steven Sauer. "UMass' objectives are also Toshiba's."

About the University of Massachusetts

The University of Massachusetts is a world-class public research university system committed to advancing knowledge and transforming lives. UMass is renowned for the quality of its academic programs, the scope and impact of its research, and the strength of its public service mission.

With four comprehensive campuses, a world-class medical school, and a mission-driven law school, UMass educates 74,000 students, has more than half a million alums, conducts $750 million in annual research, and is responsible for $7.5 billion in economic impact every year.

The university system comprises UMass Amherst, UMass Boston, UMass Dartmouth, UMass Lowell, UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester, and the UMass School of Law in Dartmouth and is one of the largest employers in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) is a workplace solutions provider delivering an extensive portfolio of industry-recognized workflow and document management products for businesses of all sizes across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. TABS supports the diverse needs of today’s professionals through award-winning e‑STUDIO™ multifunction printers, label and receipt printers, digital signage, managed print services, and cloud solutions. Toshiba continuously focuses on the clients and communities it serves, is committed to sustainability and is recognized as a Wall Street Journal Top 100 Sustainable Company. To learn more, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow TABS on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.