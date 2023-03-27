10Pearls Acquires Inspirant Group, a Business Strategy Consulting Firm, to Accelerate Digital Transformation Growth in the Healthcare Industry

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--10Pearls, a digital product innovation and software engineering leader, has acquired Inspirant Group, a boutique healthcare strategy consulting firm based in Chicago, IL. The acquisition positions 10Pearls to further expand its presence in the healthcare industry and provide a comprehensive range of services.

Inspirant Group specializes in bridging the gap between Business and IT with proven industry expertise in delivering scalable, business-driven technology and process solutions for large and regional healthcare insurance providers, including Medicare Advantage plans. Some of the notable business transformation solutions include Care Management, Utilization Management, Clinical Decision Support, and Claims Management. Additionally, Inspirant Group has provided expertise in solving data and interoperability challenges for their clients as well as innovative Learning and Development solutions to better enable client workforces. Co-founders Meighan Newhouse, Amir Azarbad, and Chris VanAvermaete will join the 10Pearls healthcare division with their team of experienced consultants.

This acquisition brings two companies with complementary expertise in healthcare technology development and business consulting services offered to payors, providers, and leading health tech brands. Together, the teams can deliver end-to-end digital transformation services from new product development to business automation and optimization at scale.

“We are delighted to welcome Inspirant Group to our team at 10Pearls, as we expand our expertise in healthcare to contribute to improving the quality and accessibility of healthcare for all,” said Imran Aftab, CEO of 10Pearls. “The combination of our two teams will allow us to partner with our healthcare clients--- payors, providers, and health tech – together to deliver innovations, process improvements, and automation.”

According to Amir Azarbad, President of Inspirant Group, “Joining forces with 10Pearls allows Inspirant Group to leverage the global technology development and engineering scale of 10Pearls to provide a full suite of product development and health tech services to payors. This allows us to expand the technology delivery aspect of our business transformation, process optimization, and automation capabilities to support our client’s mission-critical needs. Most importantly, this a great cultural fit as both of our firms believe in the double bottom-line mission.”

About 10Pearls

10Pearls is a global, purpose-driven digital technology partner helping businesses re-imagine, digitalize ‎and accelerate. As an end-to-end digital partner, 10Pearls helps businesses create transformative ‎digital products incorporating exponential tech (AI/ML, Blockchain, IoT, AR/VR). Our broad expertise in ‎product management, user experience/design, cloud architecture, software development, data insights ‎and intelligence, cybersecurity, emerging tech, and quality assurance ensures that we deliver solutions ‎that address business needs. 10Pearls' clients include Global 2000 enterprises, high-growth mid-size ‎businesses, and some of the most exciting start-ups across several industries, including healthcare, financial services, ‎energy, education, real estate, retail and hi-tech. ‎Headquartered in the Washington DC metro area, 10Pearls has delivery centers in North America, Latin America, Europe, and South Asia. The ‎Washington Post has referred to 10Pearls as a double-bottom-line company that balances profits with ‎a social cause.

To learn more about 10Pearls, visit https://10pearls.com.

About Inspirant Group

Inspirant Group is an award-winning consulting firm with expertise in delivering optimized solutions in transformation and automation. The company focuses on people, process, and technology and their “Unconsultants” deliver advanced customizable solutions to fit their client’s needs. Inspirant Group specializes in business process optimization, agile transformation, application development, data management, business intelligence, change management, and learning & development and is a certified Great Place to Work.

To learn more about Inspirant Group, visit https://inspirantgrp.com.