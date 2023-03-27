NAMSA Expands MedTech Portfolio in Market Intelligence and Customer Research Services through its Acquisition of EU-Based SUAZIO

TOLEDO, Ohio & ANTWERP, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAMSA, a world-leading MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering global end-to-end development services, announced today its acquisition of SUAZIO, an EU-based strategic consultancy providing global market research services to medical device and IVD developers.

Founded in 2001 in Antwerp, Belgium, SUAZIO’s mission is to provide market insights to the MedTech industry across the globe through its data, people and analytics solutions. The organization develops custom frameworks for each Client based on specific market needs, technology value drivers, patient journeys, digital healthcare environments and economic value propositions. Keeping each stakeholder’s perspective in mind, this research results in robust data and accurate interpretation leading to clear recommendations and strategies for successful market introductions.

“NAMSA is very enthusiastic to expand its global strategic consulting services with the addition of SUAZIO,” commented Dr. Christophe Berthoux, NAMSA CEO. “Client insights and precise market research are what power the true value of novel medical technologies and product acceptance. With the SUAZIO Team, NAMSA will expand its Client reach even further and strengthen the delivery of its full continuum development services to the global MedTech industry,” Dr. Berthoux concluded.

NAMSA’s other consulting services include Biological Safety, Quality, Regulatory, Reimbursement and Product Development Strategy. These teams are led by the MedTech industry’s foremost experts, many of whom have held positions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), EU Notified Bodies and APAC authorities. NAMSA Consultants, who communicate with global government entities daily, are uniquely qualified to provide wide-ranging consulting services across the product development spectrum. NAMSA’s proven services and outcomes ultimately allow Clients to get to market faster and make a more immediate impact on patient safety and global healthcare.

“SUAZIO has sought to extend its reach within the MedTech ecosystem for some time and we could not be more thrilled to join NAMSA in its mission to deliver best-in-class global MedTech solutions through our people, expertise and technology,” stated SUAZIO CEO, Christophe Van der Linden. “With similar values and experience in providing insights to accelerate MedTech innovation, our services are well-aligned to truly deliver global Clients end-to-end development and commercialization solutions that lead to success.”

The acquisition of SUAZIO increases NAMSA’s global presence to 20 locations across the Americas, Asia and Europe.

The price and terms of the transaction are undisclosed.

ABOUT NAMSA

Helping medical device Sponsors improve healthcare since 1967, NAMSA is the world’s leading MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering global end-to-end development services. Driven by its global regulatory expertise and in-depth therapeutic knowledge, NAMSA is dedicated to accelerating medical device product development, offering only the most proven solutions to move Clients’ products through the development lifecycle efficiently and cost-effectively. From medical device testing; regulatory, reimbursement and quality consulting; and clinical research services, NAMSA is the industry’s premier, trusted partner for successful development and commercialization outcomes.

Web: www.namsa.com

About SUAZIO

SUAZIO is a research and consultancy agency that provides far-reaching customer insights considering the marketing of new products in MedTech and IVD markets. For more than 20 years we have learned that the success of a product isn’t exclusively built on the problem it solves. Our focus is entirely on the life sciences and we have the expertise to provide insights and solutions in many categories. We strive to create a work environment that fosters innovative out-of-the-box thinking and we aim to develop long-term relationships with both clients and employees.

Web: www.suazio.com