ZCG-Backed Techniks Tool Group to Acquire Eppinger Group to Create Global, Leading Tooling Solutions Provider

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Techniks Tool Group (“TTG)”, one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of branded highly engineered, consumable, high-cost-of-failure aftermarket and OEM tooling products in North America, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Eppinger Group (“Eppinger”), a Denkendorf / Baden-Württemberg, Germany-based leading designer and manufacturer of sophisticated, high precision static and live tools, complete CNC (Computerized Numerical Control) tooling systems, rotary tables for CNC machines, and gears and gearboxes for robotics applications. TTG is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity fund management arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG"), a leading privately held merchant bank. The transaction is expected to close later this week.

Founded in 1925, Eppinger is one of the leading mechanical engineering companies in the field of development and production of tool holders, specifically for CNC turning & milling centers and precision gears. Eppinger has three manufacturing and distribution facilities located in Germany, India, and the U.S. and holds extensive direct relationships with machine shops, machine OEMs and robot manufacturers in Europe and Asia.

The combined business will be named Eppinger Technologies and will expand its broad product offering of highly engineered solutions to cover both milling and lathe CNC machines. Eppinger leadership, including CEO Uwe Eppinger, will remain with the combined business. Mr. Eppinger will also remain an investor in the combined company.

" This transaction will enhance our global positioning and provide us with a broader platform, expanded manufacturing and distribution channels, and a wider customer set from which to grow," said Dean Glover, CEO of TTG. " The combined entity will be renamed Eppinger Technologies, and we will continue to build upon our industry-leading channel presence and diversified suite of products."

“ We are pleased to add Eppinger, a company with a rich German engineering history in providing the highest quality products to its customers, to our portfolio. Eppinger is a highly complementary business to Techniks Tool Group and together, they represent an extremely compelling partner in the attractive tooling market,” said James Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. “ We look forward to building on this strategic combination to continue to capture market share and drive substantial global growth.”

“ For nearly 100 years, Eppinger has focused on providing the finest high-quality solutions for our customers,” said Mr. Eppinger. “ We were attracted to the ZCG team and Techniks Tool Group because they share our focus on innovation, superior quality, technical support and customer service, and we are excited to partner together to address the technical needs of an expanded customer base across the market spectrum.”

About Eppinger

The Eppinger Group is a company based in Denkendorf / Baden-Württemberg. The company has been specializing in precision tools for lathes for almost 100 years and is a leader in the design and manufacture of tool holders for CNC Turning & Milling Centres. Eppinger currently has more than 53 patents underpinning a product range that includes fixed and driven tool holders and complete tool systems.

Recent Eppinger Innovations include rotary tables and industry leading precision gear units that are used in all areas of mechanical engineering.

The product range includes angular and coaxial gear units as well as geared motors for a wide variety of applications in automation, robotics and mechanical engineering. The high-quality products occupy a leading position on the international market. Eppinger offers individual and end-to-end solutions from a single source: from development and design to production. For more information, please visit https://eppinger.de/en/.

About Techniks Tool Group

Techniks Tool Group is the North American industry leader in high quality branded toolholding and workholding solutions for demanding and high precision CNC applications. TTG has an unparalleled network spanning the manufacturing and tooling industries with a focus on strategic supplier relationships, leading channel access, extensive engineering capabilities and unmatched customer support. For more information, please visit www.technikstoolgroup.com.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested tens of billions in capital and have industry leading track records in private equity and credit.

ZCG has approximately $6.5B of AUM in asset management and its investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

ZCG has a global team comprised of over 375 professionals. For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.