Gillette is Named the Official Men’s Grooming Partner of the New York Yankees

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the start of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, Gillette (NYSE: PG), the world’s leading expert in men’s grooming, announced today a multi-year partnership, becoming the official men’s grooming partner of the New York Yankees. This is the first time the New York Yankees have had a partner with this designation.

“The Yankees are an organization that exemplifies what it means to look, feel and play your best,” said John Claughton, Vice President of Grooming for Gillette North America “We’re proud to partner with a team that has such an impressive and historic legacy, not only in baseball, but all of sports. We look forward to providing them an effortless shaving experience all season long with our GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar razor.”

To announce the partnership, earlier this month Gillette brought together Yankees pitcher, Nestor Cortes, and first baseman, Anthony Rizzo, for a ‘barbershop chat’ with members of the Gillette Barber Council and baseball influencer Jackson Olson. They discussed the upcoming season and game day grooming routines, all while getting a fresh shave for Spring Training with the GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar. Content from their discussion at George M. Steinbrenner Field can be found here and throughout the season on official Yankees and Gillette social channels.

“We are very excited about our relationship with Gillette,” said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President, Partnerships. “We hope that Gillette’s signage presence in Yankee Stadium and its consumer social and retail activations will continue to augment the brand awareness Gillette has already established for its products. The Gillette brand is iconic, and we are proud to be aligned with the worldwide leader in its industry.”

As the Official Men’s Grooming Partner, GilletteLabs and other Gillette grooming products will be made available in the Yankees clubhouse and the brand will be visible on select digital signage throughout the stadium.

Gillette has a longstanding history in sports marketing spanning more than 100 years, with a presence in sports including but not limited to baseball, football, soccer, basketball, eSports and cricket. The Yankees partnership marks the brand’s first deal in MLB since 2018.

About Gillette

For 120 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivalled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams, and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants, and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit www.gillette.com. To see our full selection of products, visit www.gillette.com. Follow Gillette on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (www.yankees.com and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

Category: Gillette