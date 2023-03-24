Julie Francesconi Named March Teacher of the Month by SchoolsFirst FCU, ABC10 and Sacramento State

Teacher of the Month Julie Francesconi who teaches English and Journalism at Granite Bay High School in the Roseville Joint Union High School District receives her award.

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, in partnership with ABC10 Sacramento and Sacramento State’s College of Education, today announced that Julie Francesconi, who teaches Introduction to Journalism, Advanced Journalism, and CP English 9 at Granite Bay High School in the Roseville Joint Union School District, has been named Teacher of the Month for March 2023. In place for 20+ years, the Teacher of the Month program is a community enrichment initiative designed to highlight Greater Sacramento area teachers who are making a difference in the lives of their students and families.

With seven years of teaching experience, Ms. Francesconi focuses on the unique gifts and talents of each of her students.

“There is a lot of beauty in seeing people do what they are created to do,” Ms. Francesconi said. “I try to celebrate my students’ unique voices, especially through their writing, and note their good character when I see them being a good friend or giving encouragement to others.”

“Students thrive when they have dedicated teachers like Ms. Francesconi who help them develop both knowledge and character,” said Josh Smith, Vice President of School and Community Relations at SchoolsFirst FCU. “As an organization that serves school employees and their families, we’re committed to supporting the educational community through programs like Teacher of the Month.”

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Ms. Francesconi will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and will be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10’s Teacher of the Year award, including a $5,000 prize, which will be announced at a special awards program early next year.

