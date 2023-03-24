ClinAI Chooses The Sales Ops Group to Accelerate Sales Transformation and Drive Value Proposition Alignment

LOS GATOS, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Sales Ops Group, the sales strategy and transformation consulting company that accelerates the sales capabilities of many of the world’s top brands, today announced that ClinAI, the leader in clinical trial selection and RFP software has selected its consulting solutions to deliver a repeatable go-to-market sales process and value proposition alignment.

ClinAI has garnered attention for revolutionizing the way clinical trial vendors are selected and managed by biotech/pharma companies. Its groundbreaking approach has ushered in a new era of efficiency and effectiveness. Biotech/pharma companies can now easily compare, analyze and rapidly select the best vendors both in price and quality.

With The Sales Ops Group, ClinAI is rapidly transforming their sales function with technology, repeatable sales processes, and messaging alignment.

“As ClinAI grows its sales function, we remain deeply committed to ensuring our customers' satisfaction. That's why collaborating with The Sales Ops Group proved invaluable in helping us visualize the buyer's journey, identify key activity stages in the sales process and ensure that our value proposition aligns with our customers' needs. Our ultimate goal is to deliver a seamless and successful sales experience that resonates throughout the entire customer journey and The Sales Ops Group helped us achieve that,” explained Kalyan Obalampalli, Founder of ClinAI

“Companies want to achieve results in weeks, versus months, when they build, redefine and transform their go to market sales motions," said Mike Klein, CEO of The Sales Ops Group. “We’re delighted to welcome an industry disrupter like ClinAI to The Sales Ops Group community and look forward to supporting their growth strategy in the future.”

About ClinAI

ClinAI is forever changing how companies select and manage clinical trial vendors such as CROs, Central Labs, Imaging Vendors, etc.

ClinAI’s Clinical Trial Vendor Selection / Management platform enables biotech/pharma companies to create, send and receive proposals on the cloud. Select the right vendors, without friction through AI-based 1:1 comparative analytics. Once you select vendors, track your spend and never let your finances go off track.

For more information, please visit https://www.Clin.AI

About The Sales Ops Group

The Sales Ops Group’s mission is to empower businesses to achieve their full potential through rapid execution of innovative and customized sales strategies, processes and transformative technologies.

With over 30 years’ experience in sales strategy, process and technology, our recent projects include working with top brands like Cisco, Omnicell, LinkedIn, PayPal, OneMedical and ClinAI.

Schedule a free consultation with us, so we can help accelerate your sales capabilities today.

To learn more about us please visit https://thesalesopsgroup.com.