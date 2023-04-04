CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caliber Companies LLC (“Caliber”), a private holding company, has completed a strategic growth investment in Innovative Lab Services LLC (“ILS”), a premier provider of preventative maintenance and repair services for analytical laboratory instruments.

Headquartered outside Columbus, Ohio, Innovative Lab Services has built a strong reputation for its high-quality technical capabilities and unmatched customer service as a leading independent, multi-vendor service provider for analytical instruments and other laboratory equipment. The company’s comprehensive value proposition includes service contracts, preventative maintenance programs, instrument repair, instrument qualification & validation, and depot refurbishment solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Caliber in this new chapter for our business, enabling an exciting future while preserving our independent legacy," said Alan Miller, Innovative Lab Services’ founder.

“Caliber’s commitment to our platform, resources to support growth, and long-term mindset for business building will enable us to take our business to the next level while enhancing best-in-class services to our customers,” added Ryan Miller, Innovative Lab Services’ Director.

“ILS has proven its differentiated capabilities through decades of experience and customer service; we look forward to working with the team to build on this success and capitalize on new opportunities,” said Max Gaby, a Caliber Principal. “The life sciences market requires advanced service partners with scale and expertise; we plan to bolster ILS’s existing capabilities by investing heavily in its human capital & training functions, service offerings and geographic reach,” he added.

The completion of the investment marks an important milestone for both companies and represents Caliber’s commitment to partnering with premier providers of laboratory services across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare, life sciences and other end markets.

About Caliber Companies

Caliber Companies is a long-term holding company with a mission to acquire exceptional service businesses and continue building them indefinitely. Caliber works hand-in-hand with owners and management teams to achieve shared goals by bringing discipline, focus, commitment to continuous improvement, and a wealth of operating and advisory resources.

About Innovative Lab Services

Innovative Lab Services is a leading service company specializing in highly technical preventative maintenance and repair of analytical instruments for laboratory customers. ILS has a dedicated team of engineers professionally trained for installation, maintenance, and compliance services on lab equipment from numerous multi-vendor manufacturers. With more than 30 years of experience maintaining and repairing laboratory instrumentation, ILS has serviced thousands of pieces of instrumentation for over hundreds of clients nationwide.