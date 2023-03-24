ClickHouse, Inc. and Alibaba Cloud Announce a New Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, ClickHouse, Inc., creators of ClickHouse online analytical processing (OLAP) database, and Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, announced a partnership that will enable Alibaba Cloud to offer ClickHouse as an enterprise, first-party service on its platform. This partnership is an exclusive agreement between ClickHouse, Inc. and Alibaba Cloud in mainland China to offer a joint first-party enterprise service in APAC.

ClickHouse is the world's fastest and most resource-efficient analytical database, and since it was released as an open-source project in 2016, adoption has grown exponentially – globally. Organisations large and small benefit from the blazing fast speed - with peak processing performance for a single query standing at more than two terabytes per second. Put simply, you can query billions of rows in milliseconds.

As the world’s third-leading and Asia Pacific’s leading Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider, Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization, large-scale computing, security, management and application services. Alibaba Cloud has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS) for the third consecutive year in 2022.

ClickHouse allows any company to turn their data into insights and innovation in near real-time, whether it's a bank trying to detect fraud or a streaming service tracking the next blockbuster. ClickHouse users include global brands like Alibaba, Cloudflare, eBay, and Uber.

“ClickHouse is already a hugely popular analytical database in China; this partnership enables us to scale with a local partner to serve the 1000s of ClickHouse users across Asia,” said Aaron Katz, Co-founder, and CEO, ClickHouse, Inc. “We are delighted users across Asia will be able to access the same level of service and support from Alibaba Cloud that the users of ClickHouse Cloud have come to expect.”

The new enterprise ClickHouse service on Alibaba Cloud will be powered by the proprietary cloud native engine developed by ClickHouse, Inc. that includes enhanced capabilities to power cloud-native analytical workloads. Benefits of this first-party service include unmatched performance and greatly improved cost efficiency, making it possible for modern enterprises to invest more in building analytical applications. Exclusive serverless capabilities of this service greatly reduce getting-started steps for building analytical applications. These serverless capabilities could enable users to scale from 10 to 100 replicas under a second and ingest 350B records within 2 hours, allowing businesses to innovate faster in increasingly competitive markets.

Feifei Li, Vice President of Alibaba Group and President of Database Business, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said, “ClickHouse is already one of the most popular analytical databases running on our platform. With this partnership, we are able to offer the first official first-party ClickHouse service to our users, delivering levels of service that are demanded by migrating self-managed open-source users and enterprise IT systems of all sizes.”

