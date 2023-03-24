Miravo Healthcare Ranks on The Globe and Mail’s Fourth-Annual Women Lead Here Benchmark of Executive Gender Diversity

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Searchlight Pharma Inc. (“Searchlight”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Miravo Healthcare (“Miravo”), has been included on The Globe and Mail’s 2023 Report on Business magazine’s Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies top-notch Canadian businesses with the highest executive gender diversity.

This benchmark was established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine and applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. The ranking companies have made tangible and organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

"Recognizing businesses that are successfully tackling issues around executive gender parity is a crucial step in moving the dial," said Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine. "While more work is needed across the board, the companies highlighted in this list are examples to others in corporate Canada looking to move toward gender parity and, ultimately, build better businesses."

Jesse Ledger, President & CEO of Miravo commented, “2023 marks the third year in a row where Miravo has been recognized in the Women Lead Here benchmark of executive gender diversity. We are honoured to be recognized as a leader in executive gender diversity and to be included in this list.”

“This third consecutive ranking is yet another indicator of the strength and diversity of the culture and team at Miravo,” said Mark Nawacki, President & CEO of Searchlight. “Since our inception, we have had a commitment to and focus on women’s health and on empowering women in this regard, so we’re very proud to see our new colleagues at Miravo Healthcare leading by example in helping to make a difference on gender equity within our industry.”

For the 2023 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of approximately 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies based on revenue, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 90 companies earned the 2023 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The 2023 Women Lead Here list is in the April 2023 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday March 25th, 2023 and online at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.6 million readers in print and digital every issue. Ongoing investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Miravo Healthcare

Miravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company’s products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company’s strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo’s head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland. Miravo is a wholly owned subsidiary of Searchlight Pharma Inc. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

About Searchlight Pharma Inc.

Searchlight Pharma Inc., headquartered in Montreal, is a leading Canadian-based specialty healthcare company that executes best-in-class search, acquisition, commercialization, and focused development of innovative and unique specialty healthcare products. Searchlight Pharma’s core products focus on women’s health, urogynecology, urology, endocrinology and hospital specialty markets, and its team is committed to improving people’s lives by bringing the right products to market. Follow Searchlight, learn more about what it does, and get to know its product portfolio at www.searchlightpharma.com.