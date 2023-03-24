2nd STREET in the Big Peach; We Have Big News for the Big Peach: 2nd STREET Ponce Will Be Our First Store in the Sweet State of Georgia! (Graphic: Business Wire)

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2nd STREET USA, Inc. a subsidiary of GEO Holdings (TOKYO:2681), will open 2nd STREET Ponce, its first store in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 25, 2023.

2nd STREET USA, Inc. buys and sells used clothing and accessories. After opening its first store in Melrose, California (in Los Angeles County) in January of 2018, it has expanded to twenty-one different locations. 2nd STREET Ponce will be the twenty-second location in the United States.

Atlanta’s current reputation rests on its Southern hospitality, food and communal culture, and has recently seen a shift when it comes to fashion. In previous years, the city had not been regarded for its fashion as much as other fashion capitals in the United States, such as Los Angeles and New York City. Now, the city is growing into a force to be reckoned with.

Ponce Avenue, with its old-world ambiance, is lined with historic landmarks, including the Majestic Diner, a landmark diner that has been serving food since 1929.

Ponce City Market, a historic *Sears building converted into a vibrant market with food halls, stores, and living spaces, has become a very popular destination for young people in recent years and is just five minutes from 2nd STREET Ponce.

The shopping culture in Atlanta ranges from the big mall culture of high-end fashion brands and labels like Phipps Plaza and Lenox Mall to the Thrift culture of thrift and resale stores, and the Atlanta-based “Thrifting Atlanta” a Facebook group with 68,000 members, shows the high level of interest in thrifted clothing among residents of the area.

Whether it's vintage clothing or designer clothes purchased at the mall, Atlanta residents are particular about what they wear. 2nd STREET USA will look forward to seeing what kind of shopping experience Atlanta customers will have at 2nd STREET Ponce, and will strive to make the store a favorite among local customers.

*The original Ponce City Market was built in 1925 by Sears Roebuck & Company of Chicago as a retail store and warehouse, which was purchased by the City of Atlanta in 1991 and turned into City Hall.

About 2nd STREET Ponce:

Address: 1057 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA, 30306

Hours of Operation: 11:00-20:00/year-round (local time)

Floorspace: 3,843 square feet

Products Available: A total of approximately 15,000 items, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories.

2nd STREET USA, Inc.

Address: 1679 S. Dupont Hwy., Suite 100, Dover, Delaware 19901

Capitalization: USD3,000,000

Date of Establishment: November 19th, 2015

Director: Masahiro Kikuchi

Business Description: Reuse sales within the United States

GEO Holdings

GEO Holdings is a retail business, listed in the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with 300 billion yen in annual turnover. It manages more than 2,000 shops and EC stores in a wide variety of business formats, including GEO Shops that sell and rent DVDs, CDs, as well as buys and sells video games, 2ND STREET shops that handle the purchase and sales of a comprehensive selection of used clothing, furniture, and appliances, as well as bargain shops and discount stationery stores. GEO Holdings began expanding 2nd STREET outside of Japan in January of 2018, opening shops first in the United States and then in Malaysia and Taiwan.

See http://www.geonet.co.jp/english/ for more information.

