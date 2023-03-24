Agilent Presents 2023 Darlene Solomon Award to Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute Scientist, Kathryn Wolhuter

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today that the recipient of the 2023 Darlene Solomon Award is Kathryn Wolhuter, Ph.D., a senior postdoctoral researcher studying coronary heart disease at the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute in Sydney, Australia. The award was presented at the iSLS11 - 11th International Singapore Lipid Symposium held March 21–23 at the National University of Singapore.

A member of Professor Jason Kovacic’s Vascular Biology Laboratory, Dr. Wolhuter’s work aims to create a multi-omics pipeline to uncover the function of critical genes in cardiovascular disease, with an end goal of untangling how subtle gene changes alter global signaling pathways which contribute to disease.

“I am honored to receive the Darlene Solomon Award from Agilent and FeMS, which has enabled me to attend the iSLS11 in Singapore and exchange ideas with female leaders in the field,” said Dr. Kathryn Wolhuter. “This award will further my ambition of promoting women within mass spectrometry by gaining exposure at an international level. Visiting the Agilent Singapore site and receiving scientific and career guidance from their experts will be a highlight of my trip.”

“Utilizing Agilent mass spectrometers has advanced the lipidomics, metabolomics, and proteomics aspects of my work and driven my research forward. I am grateful to Agilent and FeMS for giving me this opportunity, and excited to implement what I learn in Singapore back in the lab in Sydney,” Wolhuter added.

“Increasing investment into life science research has intensified mass spectrometry research globally and enabled the realization of many amazing discoveries,” said Sudharshana Seshadri, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Liquid Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, and Automation Divisions. “Agilent congratulates and is pleased to support Dr. Wolhuter with the Darlene Solomon Award and cultivate an environment where talented female scientists can flourish and inspire others.”

As the 2023 awardee, Dr. Wolhuter will be able to travel to mass spectrometry conferences and visit the Agilent Global Solutions Development Center in Singapore, to work alongside senior Agilent scientists and gain hands-on practical experience with Agilent products and workflows serving the life sciences and applied market space. Dr. Wolhuter will also have the opportunity to engage with leaders within Agilent for coaching and career advice.

The award is co-sponsored by FeMS (Females in Mass Spectrometry) and Agilent Technologies. It was created for early-career female scientists to promote mass spectrometry research and provide financial support to attend various mass spectrometry conferences sponsored by Agilent or FeMS. Candidates for the award include high-potential scientists poised to benefit from cutting-edge research in lipidomics, systems biology, and clinical research and are looking to gain more exposure to industry-leading technologies in this space.

FeMS is an international community-led initiative to create a network of support for women in the field of mass spectrometry. FeMS goal is to bring together, encourage, empower, and facilitate visibility of women in mass spectrometry - and to create connectivity between all members of the mass spectrometry community. FeMS strives to engage our entire community: women in mass spectrometry and their supporters - to hear and learn from all perspectives. As a global network, FeMS supports all related events where women working in the MS field gather. Learn more at https://femalesinms.com.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.