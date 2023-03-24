Express, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. These results, which cover the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended January 28, 2023, are compared to the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended January 29, 2022.

"We delivered full year 2022 diluted earnings per share of $4.25 which reflects the after tax impact of the gain of $409 million recognized upon completing the transaction with WHP Global. This transformative strategic partnership begins a bold, new chapter for our Company," said Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer. "As part of the transaction, we received proceeds of $260 million which repositioned our Company financially, and we are now beginning to reposition our Company strategically. In addition to our focus on achieving profitable growth in our core Express business, we will also focus on optimizing our omnichannel platform across a portfolio of brands and accelerating our growth and profitability in partnership with WHP Global. We will accomplish this by operating with consistent, rigorous, sustainable financial discipline, and we are fully committed to creating long-term shareholder value."

"Our comparable sales were flat for the year with negative comps in the back half of 2022 offsetting gains we had made in the first half. Our strategy to elevate our brand with higher average unit retails and reduced promotions - which had driven steady growth for five consecutive quarters through the second quarter of 2022 - bumped up against reduced consumer spending and increased price sensitivity in discretionary categories. Our Women's business further impacted our performance in the second half of the year. We recalibrated with urgency to address imbalances in the assortment architecture late in the third quarter of 2022, improve the composition of our inventory and advance product deliveries. Our outlook for 2023 reflects improved sales trends as we move through the year," continued Baxter.

"While we expect the margin pressure and recessionary environment we experienced in the back half of the year to continue, we have identified and begun to realize $40 million in annualized expense savings in early 2023 and are working to identify additional expense savings opportunities in 2023 and beyond. We remain confident in our ability to achieve our stated goal of long-term, profitable growth for the Express brand," Baxter concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Consolidated net sales decreased 14% to $514.3 million from $594.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, with consolidated comparable sales down 13% Comparable retail sales, which includes both Express stores and eCommerce, were down 15% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Retail stores comparable sales decreased 11% while eCommerce declined 19% Comparable outlet sales decreased 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021

Gross margin was 23.9% of net sales compared to 29.2% in last year's fourth quarter, a decrease of approximately 530 basis points Merchandise margin contracted by 280 basis points primarily driven by the challenging macroeconomic and highly promotional retail environment Buying and occupancy expenses deleveraged approximately 250 basis points due to the decline in comparable sales and a $2.2 million impairment charge taken against certain long-lived store related assets and right of use assets

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $162.2 million, 31.5% of net sales, versus $163.2 million, 27.4% of net sales, in last year's fourth quarter. The deleverage in the SG&A expense rate was driven by an increase in labor expenses and by the decline in comparable sales

Operating loss was $39.3 million compared to operating income of $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

Income tax expense was $19.9 million at an effective tax rate of 5.6% driven by the tax expense related to the gain on the transaction with WHP Global. Income tax expense was $0.1 million at an effective tax rate of 1.2% during the fourth quarter of 2021

Net income was $333.2 million, or $4.82 per diluted share, which included the after tax impact of the $409.5 million gain on the transaction with WHP Global, compared to net income of $7.6 million, $0.11 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $43.1 million, or a loss of $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $385.8 million, which included the $409.5 million gain on the transaction with WHP Global, compared to $25.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022

Adjusted net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Schedule 4 – Supplemental Information and the reconciliations contained therein for additional information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures.

Full Year 2022 Operating Results

Consolidated net sales decreased to $1,864 million from $1,870 million in 2021, with consolidated comparable sales flat Comparable retail sales, which includes both Express stores and eCommerce, decreased 2% compared to 2021. Retail stores increased 5% Comparable outlet sales increased 4% versus 2021

Gross margin was 28.4% of net sales compared to 29.9% in last year's fourth quarter, a decrease of approximately 150 basis points Merchandise margin contracted by 160 basis points primarily driven by the highly promotional retail environment Buying and occupancy expenses leveraged approximately 10 basis points driven by a decrease in compensation expense offset by a $2.2 million impairment charge taken against certain long-lived store related assets and right of use assets

SG&A expenses were $596.7 million, 32.0% of net sales, versus $558.2 million, 29.8% of net sales, in last year's fourth quarter. The deleverage in the SG&A expense rate was driven by an increase in labor expenses

Operating loss was $67.5 million compared to operating income of $0.8 million in 2021

Income tax expense was $20.5 million at an effective tax rate of 6.5% driven by the tax expense related to the gain on the transaction with WHP Global. Income tax expense was $0.3 million at an effective tax rate of (2.2)% during the fourth quarter of 2021

Net income was $293.8 million, or $4.25 per diluted share, which included the after tax impact of the $409.5 million gain on the transaction with WHP Global, compared to a net loss of $14.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in 2021. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $82.4 million, or $1.21 per diluted share in 2022

EBITDA was $402.7 million, which included the $409.5 million gain on the transaction with WHP Global, compared to EBITDA of $64.7 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $6.8 million in 2022

Adjusted net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Schedule 4 – Supplemental Information and the reconciliations contained therein for additional information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $65.6 million at the end of 2022 versus $41.2 million at the end of 2021

Inventory was $365.6 million at the end of 2022, up 2% compared to $358.8 million at the end of 2021

Long-term debt was $122.0 million at the end of 2022 compared to short-term debt of $11.2 million and long-term debt of $117.6 million at the end of 2021

At the end of 2022, $148.4 million remained available for borrowing under the revolving credit facility

Net cash used in operations was $157.1 million for the full year ended January 28, 2023, compared to net cash provided by operations of $89.4 million for the full year ended January 29, 2022

Capital expenditures totaled $47.4 million for the full year ended January 28, 2023, compared to $34.8 million for the full year ended January 29, 2022

2023 Outlook

This outlook is based on our 2022 performance and the advancements we have made in each of the four foundational pillars of our EXPRESSway Forward strategy (Product, Brand, Customer, Execution), balanced against the persistently challenging macroeconomic and retail apparel environments.

First Quarter 2023

The Company expects the following for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022:

Comparable sales of negative low-double digits

Gross margin rate to decrease approximately 850 basis points

SG&A expenses as a percent of sales to deleverage approximately 500 basis points

Net interest expense of $3 million

Effective tax rate of essentially zero percent

Diluted loss per share of $0.70 to $0.80

Inventory to move closer to parity with sales trends as the year progresses

Full Year 2023

The Company expects the following for the full year 2023, which includes the impact of a 53rd week, compared to the full year 2022:

Comparable sales of positive low-single digits

Net interest expense of $10 million

Effective tax rate of essentially zero percent

Diluted loss per share of $0.85 to $1.05

Capital expenditures of approximately $55 million

See Schedule 5 for a discussion of projected real estate activity.

Schedule 1 Express, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,612 $ 41,176 Receivables, net 12,374 11,744 Income tax receivable 1,462 53,665 Inventories 365,649 358,795 Prepaid royalty 59,565 — Prepaid rent 7,744 5,602 Other 21,998 19,755 Total current assets 534,404 490,737 Right of Use Asset, Net 505,350 615,462 Property and Equipment 1,019,577 975,802 Less: accumulated depreciation (886,193 ) (827,820 ) Property and equipment, net 133,384 147,982 Non-Current Income Tax Receivable 52,278 — Equity Method Investment 166,106 — Other Assets 6,803 5,273 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,398,325 $ 1,259,454 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Short-term lease liability $ 189,006 $ 196,628 Accounts payable 191,386 231,974 Deferred royalty income 19,852 — Deferred revenue 35,543 35,985 Short-term debt — 11,216 Accrued expenses 105,803 110,850 Total current liabilities 541,590 586,653 Long-Term Lease Liability 406,448 536,905 Long-Term Debt 122,000 117,581 Other Long-Term Liabilities 20,718 17,007 Total Liabilities 1,090,756 1,258,146 Commitments and Contingencies Total Stockholders’ Equity 307,569 1,308 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,398,325 $ 1,259,454

Schedule 2 Express, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 Net Sales $ 514,333 $ 594,929 $ 1,864,182 $ 1,870,296 Cost of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy Costs 391,557 421,381 1,335,588 1,311,829 GROSS PROFIT 122,776 173,548 528,594 558,467 Operating Expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses 162,210 163,177 596,671 558,187 Other operating (income)/expense, net (147 ) 66 (590 ) (499 ) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 162,063 163,243 596,081 557,688 OPERATING (LOSS)/INCOME (39,287 ) 10,305 (67,487 ) 779 Interest Expense, Net 17,141 2,952 29,103 15,198 Gain on Transaction with WHP (409,493 ) — (409,493 ) — Other Expense/(Income), Net 1 (298 ) (1,384 ) (298 ) INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 353,064 7,651 314,287 (14,121 ) Income Tax Expense 19,904 88 20,453 315 NET INCOME/(LOSS) $ 333,160 $ 7,563 $ 293,834 $ (14,436 ) EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 4.86 $ 0.11 $ 4.32 $ (0.22 ) Diluted $ 4.82 $ 0.11 $ 4.25 $ (0.22 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 68,551 67,060 68,046 66,448 Diluted 69,155 69,243 69,058 66,448

Schedule 3 Express, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income/(loss) $ 293,834 $ (14,436 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 62,169 67,622 Gain on transaction with WHP (409,493 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,500 — Loss on disposal of property and equipment 57 140 Impairment of property, equipment and lease assets 2,150 — Share-based compensation 7,540 9,809 Deferred taxes 10,868 — Landlord allowance amortization (387 ) (496 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (630 ) 2,812 Income tax receivable (75 ) 57,677 Prepaid royalty (59,565 ) — Inventories (6,854 ) (94,435 ) Deferred royalty income 19,852 — Accounts payable, deferred revenue, and accrued expenses (46,367 ) 68,304 Other assets and liabilities (34,679 ) (7,617 ) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (157,080 ) 89,380 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (47,375 ) (34,771 ) Proceeds from WHP transaction 243,387 — NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 196,012 (34,771 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from borrowings under the revolving credit facility 350,470 148,000 Repayment of borrowings under the revolving credit facility (263,470 ) (219,050 ) Proceeds from borrowings under the term loan facility — 50,000 Repayment of borrowings under the term loan facility (96,737 ) (43,263 ) Repayments of financing arrangements — (769 ) Costs incurred in connection with debt arrangements (9,646 ) (471 ) Proceeds on issuance of common stock 6,899 — Repurchase of common stock for tax withholding obligations (2,012 ) (3,754 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (14,496 ) (69,307 ) NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 24,436 (14,698 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 41,176 55,874 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 65,612 $ 41,176

Schedule 4

Express, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Consolidated Statements of Income

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

The Company supplements the reporting of its financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management strongly encourages investors and stockholders to review the Company's financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of certain items that the Company does not believe are directly related to its underlying operations.

How These Measures Are Useful

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information to assist stockholders in understanding its financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. Management believes adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings per share are important indicators of the Company's business performance because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's underlying operating results, and may provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in the business.

Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings per share may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported operating loss, net income, or diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing the Company's operations that, when viewed together with the GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the Company's business. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below:

Thirteen Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Operating

Loss Income Tax

Impact(b) Net

Income/(Loss) Diluted

Earnings

per Share Weighted

Average Diluted

Shares

Outstanding Reported GAAP Measure $ (39,287 ) $ 333,160 $ 4.82 69,155 (d) Gain on transaction with WHP(a) — 23,147 (386,346 ) (5.64 ) Debt termination costs(c) — (2,966 ) 8,473 0.12 Impairment of property, equipment and lease assets 2,150 (558 ) 1,592 0.02 Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure $ (37,137 ) $ (43,121 ) $ (0.63 ) 68,551 (e)

a. Gain on transaction with WHP before tax was $409.5 million and was recorded separately as Gain on Transaction with WHP. b. Items tax effected at the applicable deferred or statutory rate. c. Debt termination costs before tax were $11.4 million and were recorded in interest expense, net. d. Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for purpose of calculating diluted earnings per share includes the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method. e. Weighted average shares outstanding for purpose of calculating adjusted loss per share excludes the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.

Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Operating

Loss Income Tax

Impact(b) Net

Income/(Loss) Diluted

Earnings

per Share Weighted

Average Diluted

Shares

Outstanding Reported GAAP Measure $ (67,487 ) $ 293,834 $ 4.25 69,058 (d) Gain on transaction with WHP(a) — 23,147 (386,346 ) (5.68 ) Debt termination costs(c) — (2,966 ) 8,473 0.12 Impairment of property, equipment and lease assets 2,150 (558 ) 1,592 0.02 Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure $ (65,337 ) $ (82,447 ) $ (1.21 ) 68,046 (e)

a. Gain on transaction with WHP before tax was $409.5 million and was recorded separately as Gain on Transaction with WHP b. Items tax effected at the applicable deferred or statutory rate. c. Debt termination costs before tax were $11.4 million and were recorded in interest expense, net. d. Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for purpose of calculating diluted earnings per share includes the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method. e. Weighted average shares outstanding for purpose of calculating adjusted loss per share excludes the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense (net of interest income), income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated the same as EBITDA further excluding the after tax impacts of the gain that resulted from the WHP transaction, as well as debt termination costs and impairment charges that the Company does not believe are directly related to its underlying operations.

How This Measure Is Useful

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to facilitate comparisons to historical performance. EBITDA is used as a performance measure in the Company's long-term executive compensation program for purposes of determining the number of equity awards that are ultimately earned and is also a metric used in our short-term cash incentive compensation plan. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, to monitor business performance.

Limitations of the Usefulness of This Measure

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the after tax impacts of the gain that resulted from the WHP transaction, as well as debt termination costs and impairment charges. Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of the Company's performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, is set forth below:

Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended (in thousands) January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Net income/(loss) $ 333,160 $ 7,563 $ 293,834 $ (14,436 ) Interest expense, net 17,141 2,952 29,103 15,198 Income tax expense 19,904 88 20,453 315 Depreciation and amortization 15,566 15,222 59,329 63,640 EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measure) $ 385,771 $ 25,825 $ 402,719 $ 64,717 Gain on transaction with WHP (409,493 ) — (409,493 ) — Debt termination costs 11,439 — 11,439 — Impairment of property, equipment and lease assets 2,150 — 2,150 — Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measure) $ (10,133 ) $ 25,825 $ 6,815 $ 64,717