The Empire State Building Announces New Starbucks Reserve® Sunrise Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rise and shine! The Empire State Building (ESB) announced today a brand-new sunrise experience in partnership with the Starbucks Reserve® Empire State Building. The Starbucks Reserve® Sunrise Experience series will kick off April 1 with an early-morning arrival to take in the sunrise from the iconic 86th Floor Observatory, as well as complimentary Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building Microblend Coffee and a specially selected assortment of artisanal Princi® pastries, exclusively by Starbucks Reserve®.

“ The sunrise experience at the ‘World’s Most Famous Building’ is an unforgettable bucket list experience, made all the more special with our great Starbucks Reserve partners. The sight of daybreak over New York City from the center of it all is just extraordinary,” said Anthony E. Malkin, chairman, president, and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust.

The exclusive Empire State Building Starbucks Reserve® Sunrise Experience is offered every Saturday from April 1 with extremely limited capacity. A reservation is required for the unique opportunity to begin the day on the building’s open-air 86th Floor Observatory. After sunrise time, guests have pre-opening access to the Empire State Building’s immersive museum that chronicles the building’s history from construction to its current place in pop culture.

“ We are excited to partner with the Empire State Building to provide a unique experience for our customers and guests to enjoy our exquisite Starbucks Reserve® Empire State Building Microblend Coffee and Princi® pastries while they take in the iconic New York skyline at sunrise,” said Dominic Alessandrini, director of the Starbucks Reserve® Empire State Building store.

The three-floor Starbucks Reserve® store at the base of the Empire State Building offers new, exclusive experiences such as hands-on coffee workshops, guided tasting flights, and an extended artisan menu of new Princi® food only available at this location. More information on the store can be found at starbucksreserve.com/en-us/locations/esb.

The Empire State Building’s world-famous Observatory Experience recently underwent a $165 million reimagination that features an interactive museum with nine galleries, brand-new host uniforms, and iconic Observatories on the 86th and 102nd Floors. The Observatory Experience was recently named #1 attraction in the U.S. – and #3 in the world – in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best.

Relevant hi-res imagery can be downloaded here. More information about the Empire State Building and tickets can be found online.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and was declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building – the World’s Most Famous Building – and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of Dec. 31, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 741,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Category: Observatory