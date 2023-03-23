KEO Partners with INGRAM MICRO, One of The Largest Technology Distributors

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KEO World (KEO) and Ingram Micro today announced a partnership to drive business growth in the technology sector by providing Ingram Micro customers with a flexible digital financial solution to purchase inventory.

Ingram Micro, one of the world's largest technology product and service wholesalers, has an extensive customer base that is seeking financing to accelerate their growth. To address their customers' financing needs, Ingram Mirco has partnered with KEO to offer Workeo, an all-digital revolving credit solution which allows businesses to purchase key recurring inventory with extended financing terms. This solution is essential for sustainable business growth and enables Ingram Micro customers to boost their purchasing power and optimize their working capital.

KEO is proud to become one of Ingram Micro's non-traditional banking partners. This partnership demonstrates Ingram Micro's commitment to providing effective financing solutions to its customers and to continue being a successful market leader.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ingram Micro to our list of partners and to work together to drive economic growth in Mexico. With Workeo, we hope to help our customers keep resources flowing and achieve long-term success," said Hernán López Varela, COO of KEO.

The partnership between KEO and Ingram Micro provides a unique and flexible inventory financing solution to ensure continued growth in the technology sector.

About KEO World

Founded in 2020, KEO World is an innovative FinTech helping buyers and suppliers accelerate business growth through all-digital inventory financing and B2B payment solutions, in partnership with American Express®. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, KEO operates in the U.S., Mexico and throughout Latin America through its Global Trade Card program. To learn more about KEO World, visit www.keoworld.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps companies deliver on the promise of technology. It offers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to companies around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unmatched agility, deep market insights, and trust and reliability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and propel it forward. Find out how Ingram Micro can help you deliver on the promise of technology. Visit www.ingrammicro.com to learn more.