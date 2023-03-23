CI Global Asset Management Announces Securityholder Approval of Mutual Fund Merger

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces that securityholders of CI Global Equity Income Private Pool Class (“the Fund”) have approved its merger into CI Global Concentrated Equity Private Pool.

The merger will be implemented after the close of business on or about April 14, 2023. The merger proposal was first announced in January 2023 and was approved yesterday at the securityholder meeting.

The costs and expenses associated with the merger are being borne by CI GAM, not the funds. The merger will result in a taxable disposition for investors holding units of the Fund outside of registered plans.

The Independent Review Committee of the Fund reviewed the proposed merger with respect to potential conflict of interest matters and provided its positive recommendation, having determined that the changes achieve a fair and reasonable result for the Fund.

About CI Global Asset Management

