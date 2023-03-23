Oak Dental Partners Selects VideaHealth as AI Partner to Elevate Patient Care and Experience

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oak Dental Partners (ODP), a leading family and pediatric dental service organization (DSO), has selected VideaHealth, the trusted dental AI provider, as its AI partner of choice. ODP practices will now use Videa Assist, the company’s AI-powered X-ray image analysis for both adult and pediatric cases. With 54 family and pediatric practices, ODP will leverage insights culled from millions of data points to better identify patterns of disease and recognize areas that require further intraoral investigation. This seamlessly enhances diagnostic recommendations so clinicians can deliver better patient outcomes and experiences.

VideaHealth’s AI highlights areas of interest that may require intraoral investigation to help dentists and hygienists verify diagnoses and drive additional confidence in their treatment recommendations. Across the industry, case acceptance rates for unaided diagnoses are typically 25% for new patients. Based on VideaHealth’s data, case acceptance rates for patients 12 and older can go up by as much as 45% when Videa Assist is deployed, signaling meaningful improvements in patient confidence and trust.

Building trust with parents is of vital concern for pediatric dentists because dental caries (tooth decay) remains the most prevalent chronic disease in children, even though it is largely preventable, according to NIDCR. Statistics from the CDC reveal over half (52%) of children aged 6 to 8 years have had a cavity in their primary (baby) teeth. Among adolescents aged 12 to 19, more than half (57%) have had a cavity in their permanent teeth. VideaHealth's carious lesion detection AI is currently cleared for patients 22 and older. With Oak Dental's support, VideaHealth is pursuing FDA clearance for pediatric carious lesion detection.

“Transparency and ethics should always be at the focus of clinical decision-making, and VideaHealth’s AI is really helping to bring that to the forefront of dentistry. As a pediatric provider, I want to have every parent involved in terms of what's going on with their child's health,” said Deep Shah, DMD, Oak Dental Partners. “Having Al in the office brings so much clarity when showing parents radiographs and caries progression. It allows me as a provider to justify why something needs or doesn't need to be done and at the same time help educate the parents about oral health and connect verbal information with a visual representation.”

VideaHealth’s award-winning AI insights are based on the largest, most diverse data set in the market, delivering accurate, best-in-class insights to dentists and clinical staff. The AI platform was developed with ease-of-use in mind, making it immediately useful because it requires limited workflow or process adaptations.

“Oak Dental Partners invests heavily in its affiliated dentists so they can focus on delivering exceptional patient care. We’re thrilled that Videa Assist is now a valuable tool in their clinical toolbox so providers can detect diseases more effectively while offering families transparency into their treatment plans, fostering greater trust and improving oral health,” said Florian Hillen, CEO of VideaHealth.

About VideaHealth

VideaHealth is the dental AI platform trusted by the world's leading DSOs and dental clinicians. Rooted in AI research conducted at Harvard and MIT, VideaHealth’s FDA-cleared dental AI platform is clinically proven to improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment plans, enabling dentists to standardize patient care. Focused on driving clinical excellence, VideaHealth has the largest and most diverse data set in the market, which supports trustworthy recommendations each and every time. Backed by leading venture capital firms Spark Capital, Zetta Venture Partners and Pillar VC, VideaHealth is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.videa.ai.

About Oak Dental Partners

Oak Dental Partners (formerly Children & Teen Dental Group) is an Atlanta-based Dental Support Organization ("DSO") with affiliated dental and orthodontic practices across a growing list of states, including GA, FL, AL, and PA. The company improves the lives of affiliated doctors by providing industry-leading non-clinical business support services and enabling doctors to focus on patient care. For more information, visit https://oakdentalpartners.com/.