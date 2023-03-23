Alkaline88® Achieves Nationwide Distribution in Whole Foods Market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER), the nation's leading independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, is proud to announce that its flagship Alkaline88® 1-Gallon product has successfully attained full nationwide distribution in all Whole Foods Market stores. The most recent expansion has placed the popular product in 306 additional locations, spanning six divisions—Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, North Atlantic, Northern California, and Rocky Mountain.

"The Alkaline88 1-Gallon is now conveniently accessible to organic food shoppers in every Whole Foods Market across the country," stated Frank Chessman, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "Initially available in over 200 stores across five Whole Foods divisions, our 1-Gallon product can now be found in a total of 514 Whole Foods Market stores throughout all eleven divisions.

“Alkaline88 consistently excels in the natural grocery channel, where our 1-Gallon offering, recognized as the nation's top-selling bulk enhanced water product, ranks as one of the best-selling enhanced water products overall, regardless of size. This exceptional performance, coupled with the relentless dedication of our sales team, has earned our flagship product increased shelf space in one of the nation's most esteemed grocers."

The achievement of nationwide distribution in Whole Foods Market underscores Alkaline88's unwavering commitment to ongoing brand expansion within prominent national retailers. In line with the Company's strategic focus on its Pathway to Profitability, Alkaline88 continues to pursue cost-effective growth opportunities on a national scale, targeting increased market presence and long-term profitability.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88®.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About Whole Foods Market:

For more than 40 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first certified organic national grocer, Whole Foods Market has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com/.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, Alkaline88's unwavering commitment to ongoing brand expansion within prominent national retailers; the statement relating to the Company's strategic focus on its Pathway to Profitability; and that Alkaline88 continues to pursue cost-effective growth opportunities on a national scale, targeting increased market presence and long-term profitability. The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the Company’s cost saving and margin enhancement measures will be fully implemented and, once implemented, they will be effective to reduce the Company’s annual expense and enhance the Company’s margin to the extent anticipated by the Company; that the Company’s burn rate to reach the level anticipated by the Company as a result of the Company’s proactive reduction in its monthly burn rate; that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.