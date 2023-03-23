 Satori Healing, LLC Selects eClinicalWorks EHR and healow for Revenue Cycle Management Services and Enhanced Patient Experience

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Satori Healing, LLC recently selected eClinicalWorks and healow for improved patient satisfaction and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services.

Satori Healing, LLC offers a range of services, including direct primary care, IV infusions, and ketamine therapy to help patients achieve optimal health and wellness. The decision to implement eClinicalWorks' EHR solution aligns with the organization's commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered care.

“We want the best end-user experience for our patients,” said Tracy Martin, PA and co-owner of Satori Healing, LLC. “We are looking forward to achieving higher patient satisfaction through online scheduling and the Patient Portal, while reducing administrative burnout and costs for back-office staff. In addition, the eClinicalWorks RCM service model provides us with visibility dashboards to monitor our practice performance and a preventative approach to management of denials and rejections.”

By selecting eClinicalWorks RCM service, Satori Healing, LLC will benefit from advanced billing and claims management solutions, as well as real-time access to financial data. The partnership will help the practice leverage RCM to maximize their financial performance, increase the rate of collections, and streamline analytics through real-time dashboards.

About Satori Healing, LLC

The dream of this little clinic was born from the revolutionary idea that a well-supported dissociative experience can foster a profound personal insight. This insight can then provide meaning and potentially a glimmer of freedom from the day to day depressed/ limited person we believe ourselves to be. Satori Healing, LLC is co-owned by Tracy Martin, PA and Patrick Martin, MD. Satori.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at https://plus.healow.com/.