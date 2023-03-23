Rainwater Tech Partners with Discovery Land Company to Generate Rainfall Across Developer’s International Portfolio of Private Clubs and Communities

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. (“Rainwater Tech”), a leader in the development of rainfall generation technology, and Discovery Land Company (“Discovery”), one of the world’s leading developers and operators of private clubs and communities, today announced an arrangement to deploy ground-based ionization rainfall generation technology at select Discovery properties around the globe.

Through the multi-year partnership, Rainwater Tech will install rainfall generation technology in at least three Discovery properties during H2 2023. Rainfall generation technology is powered by wind and solar arrays and has demonstrated its ability to enhance rainfall by sixteen to eighteen percent in third-party trials run during the prior decade. Discovery’s portfolio includes more than 34 of the world’s finest clubs and communities, nearly all of which include private golf or ski components.

“ We are thrilled to partner with Discovery Land Company, a thought leader in leisure and sustainability, with a growing footprint on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Mike Nefkens, CEO of Rainwater Tech. Nefkens continued, “ annual rainfall enhancement is expected to both reduce resort water costs, as well as contribute to the aquifers and water supplies of the communities Discovery operates in.”

Rainfall generation technology is expected to reduce the Discovery properties’ need for municipal water sources, providing a financial benefit to Discovery and a public benefit to local governments. The partnership includes a minimum purchase by Discovery of Rainwater Tech’s rainfall generation technology and related services and is structured to ensure a favorable gross margin to Rainwater Tech.

“ We are dedicated to sustainable development and operation at all of our properties around the world and are excited about the possible benefits that our partnership with Rainwater Tech could bring,” said Michael S. Meldman, Founder and Chairman of Discovery Land Company. “ We have been impressed with Rainwater Tech’s business model, especially its expected short deployment lead time and anticipated ability to operate off the grid. We look forward to the potential of expanding our partnership with Rainwater Tech in the coming years in support of Discovery’s sustainable development plans worldwide.”

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rainwater Tech was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life’s most important resources. To achieve this mission, Rainwater Tech aims to develop, manufacture and commercialize ionization rainfall generation technology. This weather modification technology seeks to provide the world with reliable access to water, and transform business, society and the planet for the better.

On December 22, 2022, Rainwater Tech entered into a definitive business combination agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE: DMYS). Upon the closing of the business combination, Rainwater Tech will become publicly traded under the new ticker symbol "RANY". Additional information about the transaction can be viewed here: https://www.rainwatertech.com/investors/

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (“dMY VI”) is a special purpose acquisition company founded by Niccolo de Masi and Harry You for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Its Class A common stock, units and warrants trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbols DMYS, DMYS.U and DMYS WS, respectively. More information can be found at www.dmytechnology.com.

About Discovery Land Company

Discovery Land Company is a US-based real estate developer and operator of private residential club communities and resorts with a world-renowned portfolio of domestic and international properties. Every community features unparalleled amenities and inspired experiences that cater to a family-oriented lifestyle. Driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation, Discovery’s distinguishing hallmark is a unique approach to each location that respectfully integrates the natural and cultural characteristics of the land that surrounds it. Some of Discovery Land Company’s properties include Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club in the Bahamas; Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club in Idaho; El Dorado and Chileno Bay in Los Cabos, Mexico; The Madison Club and Cordevalle Golf Club in California; Mirabel and The Estancia Club in Arizona; Yellowstone Club and Iron Horse Golf Club in Montana; Kuki’o and Makena in Hawaii; Mountaintop in North Carolina; and Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

dMY VI has filed a tender offer statement on Schedule TO containing an offer to purchase, form of letter of transmittal and other documents (the “Securities Law Disclosure Documents”) relating to the tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) in connection with the proposed business combination. These documents contain important information about the Tender Offer that should be read carefully and considered before any decision is made with respect to the Tender Offer. These materials are available to the shareholders of the Company at no expense to them. In addition, such materials (and all other documents filed by the Company with SEC are, and will be, available at no charge from the SEC through its website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may also obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC by the Company by directing a request to Morrow Sodali LLC, as Information Agent for the Tender Offer, by telephone at: +1 (800) 662-5200 (toll-free, individuals), +1 (203) 658-9400 (banks and brokers) or by email at: DMYS.info@investor.morrowsodali.com. Before making any investment decision, investors and stockholders of dMY VI are urged to read the Securities Law Disclosure Documents and all other relevant materials filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination because they will contain important information about the proposed business combination and the parties to the proposed business combination.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Disclaimers

Certain statements made in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the partnership with Discovery Land Company and installation and performance of Rainwater Tech’s technology. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the number of Discovery properties on which Rainwater Tech will install its technology, estimates on financial results from the sale of water tech equipment and services, estimates on the percentage improvement in rainfall produced by its technology, estimates and forecasts of reductions in water costs, reductions in dependency by properties on municipal water resources, forecasts on the contribution to water supplies, and estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Rainwater Tech and are not predictions of actual performance. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Rainwater Tech.

The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future operating or financial results; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; the inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the proposed business combination, including the risk that any regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed business combination; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; risks related to the performance of Rainwater Tech’s future technology or business and the timing of expected business or financial milestones; the amount of redemption requests made by dMY VI’s stockholders; the ability of dMY VI or Rainwater Tech to issue equity or equity-linked securities or obtain debt financing in connection with the proposed business combination or in the future; if the proposed business combination’s benefits do not meet the expectations of investors or securities analysts, the market price of dMY VI’s securities or, following the closing, the combined entity’s securities, may decline expected benefits of the business combination; and following the consummation of the proposed business combination, the combined company will incur significant increased expenses and administrative burdens as a public company, which could negatively impact its business, financial condition and results of operations.

You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that are described in the Securities Law Disclosure Documents and any amendments thereto.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.