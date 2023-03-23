ELOQUII Launches Swimwear Collaboration with Iconic Influencer, Gabi Fresh

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ELOQUII, the experts in fashion and fit for sizes 14+, today launched its first exclusive swimwear collection with iconic influencer Gabi Gregg of @GabiFresh. Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII is a colorful, tropical-inspired collection offering a wide assortment of statement swimsuits and colorful resort wear that can be worn on the beach, poolside and beyond. The line is inclusively sized from 14-32.

The Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII collection features 23 styles ranging from $69.95 - $149.95, showcasing modern silhouettes with bold colors inspired by Gabi’s love of tropical destinations and nature. These limited-edition pieces consist of fun, graphic prints and a bright color palette of vibrant orange, beetroot purple, fiery red, lime green and more. The campaign features models and influencers Javiera Quintana and Bintou Sillah alongside Gabi.

Fashion and fit set this collaboration apart. The bikinis and one-pieces are crafted with an ultra-stretchy blend of nylon and spandex fabric designed to look amazing on all bodies. Each suit was designed with a co-ordinated kaftan, sundress, or set that can be worn as a cover-up or on its own.

Gabi’s journey began in 2008 when she was inspired to help fill the void that she saw within the fashion space for plus size people and started a blog to offer style tips, inspiration and encouragement to her readers. As one of the first influencers to provide a resource and voice for fashion lovers size 14+, Gabi is well known for popularizing the “fatkini” and creating a line of plus size swimsuits created to debunk stereotypes and empower women of all sizes to wear any swimsuit they feel the best in. As a longtime fan of ELOQUII, the brand holds a special place in her heart.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to partner with ELOQUII in designing this new swim collection. I have a really clear vision about my brand and so does ELOQUII, so it was a true collaboration when bringing our ideas together,” said Gabi Fresh. “I’m encouraged by how much the plus size swim market has grown since I began my blog more than 15 years ago. Although we have a long way to go, I’m grateful that I get to continue to make an impact in the space by offering my community amazing, fashion-forward options. My hope is that customers embrace their main character moment and feel comfortable, confident and stylish when wearing these pieces!”

“We’ve long admired Gabi who has been a trailblazer in fashion and are so excited to bring this collaboration to life which has been a year in the making. At ELOQUII, we believe in the transformative power of fashion as a means of celebrating confidence and femininity, and are constantly thinking of ways to provide differentiated offerings to our customers that allow them to feel their best,” said Yesenia Torres, Creative Director at ELOQUII. “With Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII, we’ve combined ELOQUII’s fit-expertise and trend-driven approach with Gabi’s unique style and aesthetic to bring the ultimate swim wardrobe of versatile and elevated designs for every vacation destination.”

Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII is what happens when fashion and inclusivity come together to create something special. “At ELOQUII, inclusivity never goes out of style. Our mission is to make fashion more inclusive. We are so proud to partner with Gabi on this collaboration, especially considering body diversity during fashion week was the lowest it has been in years with only .6% of models on the runway being a size 14 or above. Just like ELOQUII, Gabi has always been a champion of representation and changing the narrative about size and style,” said Coco Limberakis, Director of Integrated Marketing and Social Media at ELOQUII.

The Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII collection is available for purchase exclusively at ELOQUII.com/GabiFreshxELOQUII. Following the initial launch, ELOQUII will unveil new styles from the second Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII collection in late April. Follow the conversation at #GabiFreshxELOQUII.

ABOUT ELOQUII

ELOQUII is the ultimate fashion destination for sizes 14-32. The pioneering e-commerce destination debuts new, trend-leading collections multiple times a month and features merchandise categories including apparel, swim, wide width footwear and accessories. Their in-house design teams are obsessed with fit, and use proprietary data as well as customer feedback to ensure every single style is perfectly sized. ELOQUII offers customers access to unique content through its Style & Substance platform and has created an online community through its #XOQ hashtag, which allows customers to tag themselves via Instagram. In 2020, ELOQUII launched ELOQUII Elements, a new brand of perfectly priced everyday fashion sold exclusively at ELOQUII.com, Walmart.com and select Walmart stores. Bridal by ELOQUII is the ultimate wedding wardrobe with styles for the bride’s every wedding event. ELOQUII believes in the ability to create positive change through the transformative power of fashion. To join the community, please go to www.eloquii.com and @ELOQUII.