Curtiss-Wright Awarded Contract to Provide U.S. Marine Corps With Expeditionary Network Communications Technology

DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it has been awarded a follow-on contract by the United States Marine Corps (USMC) to provide small form factor network router and switch modules to support communications modernization with highly portable expeditionary network communications technology. Under the contract, Curtiss-Wright will provide a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) deployed baseband system for the Marine Corps Wideband Satellite-Expeditionary (MCWS-X) program.

“As a leading supplier of tactical battlefield communications solutions, we are very proud to provide the Marine Corps with our proven field-deployable network communications technology to support the MCWS-X program,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “This contract further strengthens the long and successful relationship we have with the USMC and highlights Curtiss-Wright’s ability to enhance interoperability and improve cost efficiencies with electronics systems that adhere to the DoD’s mandate for solutions based on the Modular Open Systems Approach.”

Curtiss-Wright is performing the work within its Defense Solutions division in the Defense Electronics segment. The products covered by this agreement will be shipped to the USMC from the Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions facility in Portland, Oregon.

