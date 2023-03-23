American Express Reveals 2023 Top Travel Trends

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Express Travel® released their 2023 Global Travel Trends Report today, highlighting four global trends inspiring people to travel this year:

The Rise of “Set-Jetting” : Popular movies, TV shows and social media are inspiring people to travel to places they see onscreen, like Italy, Paris, Yellowstone, and London

: Popular movies, TV shows and social media are inspiring people to travel to places they see onscreen, like Italy, Paris, Yellowstone, and London Delicious Destinations: From top restaurants to local favorites to cooking classes, people are choosing their next destination based on what they’ll eat

From top restaurants to local favorites to cooking classes, people are choosing their next destination based on what they’ll eat A Wellness Wave : Restorative vacations are on the rise as travelers prioritize self-care and mental and physical health

: Restorative vacations are on the rise as travelers prioritize self-care and mental and physical health Traveling Off the Beaten Path: Travelers want to discover hidden gems and support the local community when they visit

The report, based on survey data from travelers from the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India and the United Kingdom, found that more than half (52%) of respondents say they plan to take more trips this year than last year and 50% of respondents are planning to spend more money on travel in 2023 than 2022. 84% of Gen Z and Millennials surveyed would rather take a dream vacation than purchase a new luxury item, and 79% agree that travel is an important budget priority.

“Vacations are precious, and travelers are prioritizing personalized itineraries built around their passions, from planning an entire vacation for a single dinner reservation to getting the perfect video for TikTok,” says Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel. “No matter what the inspiration is, American Express Travel Consultants have the expertise to help every type of traveler plan all types of trips.”

Top insights from American Express Travel’s 2023 Global Travel Trends Report include:

Pop culture and social media are influencing the rise of “set-jetting,” especially among younger travelers. 75% of respondents agree that they have been inspired to travel to a specific destination by social media 70% of Gen Z and Millennials surveyed agree that they have been inspired to visit a destination after seeing it featured in a TV show, news source, or movie 46% of Gen Z and Millennials surveyed say they have been inspired to travel to a destination because of Instagram





From visiting top restaurants and local favorites to taking a cooking class, food has a huge impact on where people travel. 81% of respondents agree that trying local foods and cuisines is the part of traveling they look forward to the most 66% of Gen Z and Millennials surveyed agree that they get most of their eating-while-traveling inspiration from social media Nearly half (47%) of Gen Z and Millennials surveyed agree that they have planned an entire trip around visiting a specific restaurant





Prioritizing self-care is leading to a rise in restorative vacations. 73% of respondents are planning vacations to better their mental, physical, and emotional health this year 60% of Gen Z and Millennials surveyed say they go out of their way to book hotels that offer spa and wellness services





Travelers want to discover hidden gems and support the local communities they visit. 85% of respondents want to visit a place where they can truly experience the local culture 78% of respondents are interested in going on vacations that support local communities in 2023



As the demand for travel continues into 2023, American Express Travel provides eligible Card Members with exceptional travel access, including 1,400+ airport lounges through its Global Lounge Collection; 7,000+ Travel Consultants; restaurant reservations through Resy and curated where-to-eat guides at Resy.com/Travel; benefits at 2,000+ hand-picked hotels around the world via Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection; and more.

The full American Express Travel 2023 Global Travel Trends Report can be viewed here.

