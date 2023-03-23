Affidaré Private Wealth Management Aligns With Kestra Private Wealth Services

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), a registered investment adviser subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial), today announced Affidaré Private Wealth Management has joined its platform.

Located in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Affidaré Private Wealth Management is led by founder John Perillo. The firm’s financial professionals specialize in delivering high-net-worth individuals, families, and retired executives personalized financial plans that meet their unique needs. The Affidaré Private Wealth Management team serves 25 households and oversees $150 million in assets.

An industry veteran, Perillo began his career at The Ayco Company (a wholly owned subsidiary of Goldman Sachs), where he provided financial planning, estate planning, and income tax planning services to corporate executives for 18 years. After spending 12 years at UBS, Perillo chose independence to further his goals of developing genuine client relationships and leveraging technology, resources, and expertise to expand his capabilities and growth opportunities.

“After spending 30 years building trust through meaningful relationships, independence felt like a natural transition for me and the clients I serve,” said Perillo. “Through the freedom and host of resources provided by Kestra Private Wealth Services, I have the ability to continue to offer high-touch service, while also collaborating with a network of like-minded individuals to create the best possible outcomes for clients.”

Through Affidaré Private Wealth Management’s partnership with Kestra PWS, Perillo will leverage a full-service support model offering clients an enhanced experience.

The ability to build and maintain trust is at the heart of Perillo’s business philosophy, which is why he chose the firm name, Affidaré, meaning “to entrust” in Italian.

“John is an incredibly energized and focused financial professional with a proven track record of success, and his wealth of experience will be an asset to our platform,” said Rob Bartenstein, Senior Managing Director and CEO of Kestra PWS. “We’re thrilled to support him on his journey to independence while he continues to help clients achieve their financial goals.”

Affidaré Private Wealth Management joins OWL Private Wealth Advisors and Polaris Private Wealth as Kestra PWS’ third firm in the Detroit metro area.

About Kestra Private Wealth Services

Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS) is a hybrid registered investment adviser (RIA) supporting fee- and transaction-based independent financial professional teams across the nation. Kestra PWS was established by wirehouse veterans with the express purpose of enabling former wirehouse financial professionals to achieve independence and growth. The firm's platform is composed of its independent RIA in association with Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS) as broker-dealer in order to provide its financial professionals with an open-architecture platform and independence across both fee- and transaction-based business models. Kestra PWS has helped over 30 single- and multi-team offices across the country find independence with their full-service support model.

For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com/private-wealth-services.

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention and advisor advocacy, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra IS, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra PWS; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC, all federally registered investment advisers.

The professionals at Affidaré Private Wealth Management offer securities through Kestra IS, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra PWS. Affidaré Private Wealth Management is a member firm of Kestra PWS, an affiliate of Kestra IS. Affidaré Private Wealth Management is not affiliated with Kestra IS.