Altum Technologies Selected by Chevron Technology Ventures for Catalyst Program

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altum Technologies, a Finnish company that has developed a patented method of cleaning technology, has been selected to participate in Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) Catalyst Program. The deep tech company has developed a market-leading power ultrasound solution that improves process efficiency without stopping production. The collaborative program gives Altum Technologies the platform to further advance and deploy its Zero Process Downtime (ZPD) technology globally.

Fouling and scaling are problems in most industrial processes that causeperiodic planned and unplanned shutdowns for difficult and expensive cleaning tasks. Shutting down a company’s operations partially or in whole to manually open up the production process and enable cleaning of the process equipment, is a costly practice that has been accepted as a cost of doing business. Altum’s Zero Process Downtime (ZPD) technology has the ability to minimize maintenance time, decrease energy consumption and the use of hazardous chemicals. Altum’s Ultrasonic climate technology is a patented method that is available today to improve any existing production process.

The solution can be installed and used in almost any production process without stopping the production lines and without making any changes to the existing production equipment. By increasing energy efficiency and reducing the use of harmful chemicals, Altum helps to significantly reduce environmental impacts. The Solar Impulse Foundation has labeled the solution as environmentally positive.

The CTV Catalyst Program is an initiative that was launched in 2017 to accelerate the maturation of early-stage companies that have technology potentially beneficial to the energy industry. Members of the Altum Technologies and CTV teams will work together to set milestones. By meeting those milestones, the Catalyst Program can assist in Altum Technologies growth and implementing the technology to improve process efficiency, reduce CO2 emissions and reduce the use of energy in process industry around the world.

Bo Malmberg, Co-Founder and CCO said: “The support of Chevron, a leader in the energy sector, reinforces the potential of our unique technology and provides a great opportunity to collaborate with one of the leading teams in the Energy Industry. Both Chevron and Altum Technologies are committed to help process industry make their processes more efficient including reducing the use of energy and chemicals.”

Altum, HQ in Helsinki, Finland and founded in 2016, is the first company in the world that can completely control power ultrasound to clean fouling from different type of equipment without stopping production. Our disruptive ZPD technology also minimizes maintenance time, energy consumption and use of hazardous chemicals in these cleaning processes.

Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) was launched in 1999 to identify and integrate externally developed technologies and new business solutions with the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy now and into the future.

