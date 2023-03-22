Montecito Medical Acquires Surgery Center Property in North Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Montecito Medical, the nation’s leading privately held buyer of medical office properties, has acquired a 14,600-square-foot surgery center building in Granbury, TX.

The ambulatory surgery center (ASC) property is 100% leased to Baylor Scott & White Surgicare at Granbury.

“We are pleased to acquire yet another great medical real estate asset in the DFW area connected to Baylor Scott & White Health,” said Bryan Brown, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions at Montecito. “We also are excited to enter into a long-term relationship with the surgeons who serve patients from this building.”

Physicians at the multispecialty surgery center, which includes 4 operating rooms, perform gastroenterology, neurology, ENT, ophthalmology, orthopedics, urology, pain management and podiatry procedures.

With 52 hospitals, more than 800 care sites and 7,500 active providers, Baylor Scott & White is the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas and among the largest in the United States.

Granbury is a growing community on the southwest edge of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. In 2019 and 2020, USA Today named it the “Best Historic Small Town in America.”

The Granbury acquisition expands Montecito’s extensive footprint in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. Since the beginning of 2021, the company has acquired 15 medical office properties in Fort Worth, Arlington, Allen, Rockwall, Bedford, Denton, Mansfield, Sherman, Duncanville, Plano, The Colony and Sunnyvale.

“We remain excited about the opportunities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and we are grateful that so many medical office owners are choosing Montecito to help them make the most of their real estate,” said Chip Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical.

According to data from Real Capital Analytics, Montecito ranks as the nation’s top privately held buyer of medical office properties over the past 24 months in terms of the number of acquisitions and dollar volume.

About Montecito Medical

Montecito Medical is one of the nation’s largest privately held companies specializing in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions and partnering with physicians and developers to fund development of medical real estate. The company also supports providers with a suite of AI-powered technology solutions that increase revenues, reduce costs and build physician wealth. Since 2006, Montecito has completed transactions involving more than $5 billion in medical real estate. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, the company has been named for five consecutive years as a “key influencer in healthcare real estate” by GlobeSt.com and the editors of Real Estate Forum. For more information, please visit www.montecitomac.com.