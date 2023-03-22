Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Combines Power of Video and Accessibility Platforms to Benefit Students Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa, Inc. announces that Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) has deployed the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to enhance teaching and learning and boost digital accessibility campuswide.

The institution was seeking a video recording and editing, media management, and distribution solution, as well as a platform that would seamlessly integrate with its LMS to improve accessibility across the Canvas platform, and amplify course content to provide the tools for every student to succeed. The Video Platform’s built-in accessibility features are complemented by YuJa Panorama, one of a suite of high-impact media solutions that help institutions deliver accessible, engaging video and media content to users. When combined with the Video Platform, Panorama creates an even more powerful teaching and learning experience.

“Each of YuJa’s products are strong as a standalone product, but when combined, they create an all-in-one ed-tech stack for institutions of all sizes,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for NEO to leverage these capabilities to continue creating high-quality teaching and learning experiences.”

ABOUT NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA A&M COLLEGE

Based in Miami, Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (Agricultural and Mechanical College) is one of the nation’s most recognized two-year colleges preparing students for lifelong service and leadership. Its nationally recognized academic programs and award-winning intercollegiate athletics are balanced with an abundance of campus activities and student development opportunities.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.