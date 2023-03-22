Playmaker Capital Inc. Brand Futbol Sites Named Official Digital Agency and Commercial Partner for the Argentine Football Association in North America

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR) (“the Company” or “Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media brands, announced today that its owned and operated business, Futbol Sites, has been named the Official Digital Agency and Commercial Partner of the Argentine Football Association (“AFA”) throughout North America. Futbol Sites will advance AFA’s brand value in North America by creating its social media presence across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, using the handle @AFASeleccionEN. These new accounts will be leveraged to distribute custom digital content and activate branded campaigns in collaboration with Futbol Sites' network of North American commercial partners. After winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the Argentinian National Football Team has become one of the most followed and admired teams in North America. With this partnership, AFA will be able to reach new fans and sponsors through newly launched social media channels in English.

As the leading digital sports media group throughout Latin America and with the US Hispanic population, Futbol Sites is uniquely positioned to produce evergreen and fan-specific content that captures the passion of Argentine football fans.1 Futbol Sites brings expertise in producing and distributing editorial and creative services, and on-site content creation for the world’s biggest football events and storylines. As part of the partnership, Futbol Sites will create authentic digital content - including social media creative and video - focused on fan experiences, highlights, celebrations, watch parties, and much more.

Additionally, as a strategic business and sponsorship partner, Futbol Sites’ dedicated cross-border partnerships team will place new North American sponsors against AFA’s name and likeness. Per the agreement, Futbol Sites will be granted the right to connect iconic North American brands to AFA and its top players, including Lionel Messi, Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, Angel Di María, Julian Álvarez and Enzo Fernández, among others.

Playmaker has developed direct sales and partnerships into an area of expertise, and during World Cup 2022, it executed more than 300 direct campaigns across Latin and North America. Additionally, Futbol Sites has become a key partner to numerous leagues and federations looking to bolster their digital footprints and sponsorship activity. As a result, Futbol Sites has firmly established itself as the preeminent digital sports media group for brands and leagues to leverage in order to best engage Latin American and US Hispanic sports fans and grow awareness with these key demographics.

