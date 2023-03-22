BostonGene and Little Warrior Foundation Collaborate to Bring Novel Liquid Biopsy Solutions into Clinical Practice

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene today announced a collaboration with Little Warrior Foundation to drive the discovery, validation, and implementation of novel liquid biopsy solutions into sarcoma clinical practice.

Little Warrior Foundation was founded in 2020 with a simple mission to fund and find a lasting cure for childhood cancer, specifically focusing on Ewing Sarcoma. Funds the foundation raises are granted to researchers and institutions developing high-potential therapies and novel solutions for pediatric applications.

Sarcomas are malignant tumors originating in connective and supportive tissue and are incredibly diverse at the histological and molecular levels. Thus, in sarcomas, clinical decision-making often relies on the molecular features of each unique tumor. Further, sarcomas are fusion-rich, with various fusions as known drivers of myriad sarcomas, highlighting the importance of RNA-based analysis in sarcomas. Broad liquid biopsy panels have limited applicability for individual cancer types due to the unique molecular landscape of each cancer type; therefore, Little Warrior Foundation has partnered with BostonGene to develop sarcoma-specific cfDNA and cfRNA liquid biopsy assays to increase the sensitivity and accuracy of detecting sarcoma-related molecular alterations and fusions. In this collaboration, BostonGene will develop sarcoma-specific cfDNA and cfRNA liquid biopsy assays, aiming at implementing them into clinical practice for both pediatric and adult sarcomas.

“ Our partnership with BostonGene enables us to accelerate research and development efforts by identifying novel solutions for patients with Ewing Sarcoma and related sarcomas,” said Piero Spada, President and Co-Founder, Little Warrior Foundation. “ We expect this collaboration to provide physicians with the necessary tools to monitor for relapse and reoccurrence in a more efficient manner, ultimately impacting integral clinical decisions for patients.”

“ We share a commitment with Little Warrior Foundation to develop and implement breakthrough solutions for patients with myriad sarcomas,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “ BostonGene’s advanced sequencing and analytics will propel the development of more effective treatment strategies, ultimately positively impacting pediatric and adult patients.”

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene’s mission is to power healthcare’s transition to personalized medicine using AI-based molecular and immune profiling to improve the standard of care, accelerate research, and reduce overall cost of cancer care. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each cancer patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

About Little Warrior Foundation

Little Warrior Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to the relentless pursuit of complete and total cure for Ewing sarcoma, a bone cancer affecting children and young adults. Funds raised by Little Warrior Foundation are granted to researchers and institutions developing high-potential therapies for pediatric cancer. Since its inception in 2020, Little Warrior Foundation has raised nearly $3 million and has awarded more than $1.4 million in research grants, with additional proposals under review at all times. For more information, visit littlewarrior.org. You can also find the foundation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.