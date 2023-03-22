Openn NA Launches with the Canadian Real Estate Association, Advancing Transparency in Real Estate

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Openn North America (“Openn”), a property technology company, is excited to announce its official launch in Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Real Estate Association (“CREA”). The partnership brings Openn’s ground-breaking offer management software, which adds transparency and confidence to the offer process, to Canadian homebuyers, sellers and real estate professionals through REALTOR.ca.

“As our first entry into Canada, we are thrilled to launch in partnership with CREA, to help Canadians navigate the challenges of the property transaction process through near real-time data tracking and feedback,” said Duncan Anderson, President of Openn NA. “Now, more than ever, we are seeing the significant impact and disadvantages that blind bidding creates due to lack of transparency throughout the entire bidding process. By partnering with CREA and leveraging their online platform, it marks an exciting step toward a more efficient and equitable real estate landscape.”

Through the partnership, Openn will be available to Realtor.ca users, bringing unparalleled visibility of data to buyers and sellers on participating property listings, while supporting agents in managing the end-to-end transaction process and client communications with greater ease. The platform offers the unique ability for buyers and sellers to track other offers in near real-time, optimizing the entire offer and acceptance process through greater equality and transparency.

The Openn and CREA partnership follows a successful pilot program in 2022 in select Canadian markets.

About The Canadian Real Estate Association:

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada's largest single-industry associations. CREA works on behalf of more than 160,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for property owners, buyers, and sellers, and maintain REALTOR.ca, Canada's most prominent online property listings platform. According to the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA), REALTOR.ca is the 6th most visited .ca site and one of Canada's leading platforms by usage across all categories.

About Openn North America

Openn North America Inc. is a property technology company offering a proprietary cloud-based software platform to support the offer and acceptance process in a real estate transaction with greater transparency. The Openn platform facilitates the negotiation process, featuring streamlined digital contracting and automated communication tools, which enhances a property transaction. The solution can provide buyers with real-time feedback through their device on how much competition exists and where their price stands in the negotiation.