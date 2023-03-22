KBRA Structured Finance Indices Now Available In HTML

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is happy to announce that our suite of Structured Finance index reports is now available in HTML format. This change provides a better user experience across a variety of delivery channels, including smartphone and tablets. In the future, our SF index reports will also include interactive charts and data as part of an upcoming enhancement. Users can now view HTML versions of the following publications:

Solar Loan ABS Indices

Equipment Loan & Lease ABS Indices

Auto Loan ABS Indices

Marketplace Consumer Loan ABS Indices

RMBS Credit Indices

View our full suite of reports here.

