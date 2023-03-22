T-Mobile Contributes $1 Million to The Smithsonian’s New Exhibit on the Impact of Wireless Connectivity

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced a $1 million contribution toward the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s new upcoming Cellphone: Unseen Connections exhibition to share the journey and impact of wireless connectivity – past to present – and inspire tomorrow’s innovators to think about what’s possible into the future.

From the first brick-style devices and flip phones to the smartphones we all rely on today, cell phones and wireless networks have revolutionized the ways we communicate and interact. And the mobile revolution has just begun. The Smithsonian’s new exhibit will share the technological, environmental and cultural impact of wireless connectivity, showcasing leaders who built the industry and the technology and infrastructure that make mobile devices work. T-Mobile, an industry leader in providing wireless and broadband connectivity to customers on America’s leading 5G network, is one of two key supporters of the exhibit that will open for visitors on June 23 in Washington, D.C.

“I love that T-Mobile is helping bring the dynamic story of how wireless connectivity has changed the ways we work and live to life through this new Smithsonian exhibit,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “Our hope is that the rich history in this exhibit will not only educate those who visit and further their understanding of the power of technology today, but also inspire the next generation of leaders who will be the innovators of tomorrow!”

T-Mobile’s contribution to the Smithsonian complements the Un-carrier’s ongoing initiatives to use its network, scale and resources for good to connect people to the possibilities that technology enables. These include:

About the Cellphone: Unseen Connections Exhibit

Through a focus on cultural objects and the raw materials, human labor, technology and infrastructure that makes our devices work, the exhibition tells the global story of cellphones that helped usher in the means to both sustain cultural traditions and create new ones globally. Educational programming and outreach — including an after-hours opening celebration, ongoing workshops and games within the exhibit along with field trip, after-school and drop-in programs — will further complement exhibition content to inspire and educate the public around the nation.

For more information, go to Cellphone: Unseen Connections.

