CFM and ST Engineering sign service agreement to expand LEAP open MRO network

WEST CHESTER, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CFM International and ST Engineering’s Commercial Aerospace business have signed a CFM Branded Service Agreement (CBSA) for LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines. Under the terms of the CBSA, ST Engineering will provide the full scope of LEAP Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) services for operators worldwide.

ST Engineering is the first provider in Asia to join the LEAP MRO network under a CBSA agreement. Comprehensive MRO services will be provided at their facility in Singapore.

ST Engineering has been a LEAP MRO network provider since 2020, providing quick turns for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines. The company will also add this year test cell capabilities for LEAP-1B engines. This CBSA agreement further expands their scope to provide a full range of maintenance solutions for LEAP engines to the highest standards. CBSA license holders are provided the highest level of CFM support and training, as well as expanded access to proprietary overhaul and repair technology as they work with CFM customers globally to provide comprehensive maintenance solutions.

“CFM is excited that ST Engineering is expanding its role within the LEAP MRO network as a CBSA provider," said Tom Levin, VP of CFM Commercial Programs for CFM parent company GE Aerospace. “They have significant experience in the CFM56 network and have already developed experience providing services for LEAP engines. This addition to the LEAP MRO network will further strengthen the support of our CFM customers.”

“We are pleased to further strengthen the longstanding relationship that we have with CFM International through this new license agreement,” said Jeffrey Lam, Commercial Aerospace President at ST Engineering. “With the new LEAP partnership, ST Engineering will now have an enhanced portfolio of engine MRO solutions that allows us to serve customers who transition into new-generation aircraft, as we continue in our comprehensive and dedicated support for their CFM56 engine needs. As a CBSA provider, ST Engineering will be able to offer deep and broad LEAP OEM service solutions to drive down maintenance lifecycle costs, and provide fully-integrated overhaul and parts repair services for LEAP engines to our customers.”

“This CBSA agreement will enable ST Engineering to expand its LEAP capabilities within the CFM MRO global network,” said Nicolas Potier, VP Support & Services for CFM Parent company Safran Aircraft Engines. “Their longstanding experience with CFM engines is a real asset for our airline customers as the LEAP fleet is growing fast. ST engineering will be a key player in our ambition to continue offering world-class support to our customers.”

Given the commercial success of the LEAP engine family that entered into commercial service in 2016, demand for LEAP MRO services will grow rapidly in the coming years. More than 5,000 LEAP engines have been delivered to customers worldwide, with more than 10,000 engines still in the backlog.

The advanced CFM LEAP engine continues to set industry standards for fuel efficiency and asset utilization, and has accumulated more than 29 million engine flight hours and over 13 million cycles in commercial operation. The fleet is providing up to 20 percent better fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions, as well as a significant improvement in noise compared to previous generation engines. Since its entry into service in 2016, the LEAP engine has enabled our customers to save more than 20 million tons of CO2 compared to previous generation engines.

About CFM International

CFM International is a 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines founded in 1974, which has redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation. Today, CFM is the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines with a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability, durability, and optimized cost of ownership for narrowbody aircraft. CFM International produces the LEAP family of engines and supports LEAP and CFM56 fleets for more than 600 operators worldwide.

www.cfmaeroengines.com

About ST Engineering

ST Engineering is a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. The Group harnesses technology and innovation to solve real-world problems, enabling a more secure and sustainable world. Headquartered in Singapore, it has operations spanning across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S., serving customers in more than 100 countries. ST Engineering reported revenue of $9b in FY2022 and ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It is a component stock of the FTSE Straits Times Index, Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, iEdge SG ESG Transparency Index and iEdge SG ESG Leaders Index.

CFM, CFM56, LEAP and the CFM logo are trademarks of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines