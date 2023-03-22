Fuku Announces Partnership with the New York Yankees and Legends Hospitality

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuku, a growing collection of fast-casual eateries specializing in spicy fried chicken sandwiches from dynamic chef and restaurateur David Chang, today announced that it has entered a multi-year partnership with the New York Yankees and Legends Hospitality.

This new partnership broadens Fuku’s foothold across a range of iconic New York institutions and existing local concessions partners. At Yankee Stadium, Fuku offerings will be available to all fans at Section 213 and will also be part of suite holder menus. Fuku options at Yankee Stadium will feature the brand’s signature spicy fried chicken sandwich, tenders, and waffle fries.

“ Fuku is an authentic New York brand that’s rooted in culture and community, and we’re proud to be teaming up with one of the city’s most respected sports franchises,” said Claudia Lezcano, CEO of Fuku. “ Concessions have always been part of our DNA; this new partnership with the Yankees and Legends Hospitality will further our longstanding commitment to enhancing the fan experience for guests through approachable, tasty food.”

“ Today’s news speaks to the strength of Fuku’s reputation and growing foothold in the broader New York sports market,” said Uday Ahuja, Chief Investment Officer of RSE Ventures, whose portfolio includes Fuku as well as David Chang’s renowned culinary brand Momofuku and Australian-inspired lifestyle and hospitality brand Bluestone Lane, among others. “ Claudia’s outstanding leadership over these past 5 months has built a solid foundation for continued growth across both new and existing communities. We believe Fuku will continue to thrive under her direction as CEO, and we look forward to supporting this next chapter with the iconic New York Yankees.”

About Fuku

Fuku is a fried spicy chicken sandwich-centric, fast casual eatery that was founded by David Chang and Momofuku in 2015. Guided by many of the same principles that Momofuku was founded on, Fuku challenges convention and offers guests approachable, high-quality food that draws influences from both Asian and American cuisine. In addition to operating its own eatery, Fuku has a presence in stadiums, ballparks and arenas, airports, and ghost kitchens throughout the country. For more information about Fuku, visit eatfuku.com.

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (www.yankees.com and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City’s most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football’s Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking “NY” logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

About RSE Ventures

RSE Ventures is a private investment firm made up of builders, innovators, partners, and founders who focus on companies across sports and entertainment, media and marketing, food and lifestyle, and technology. Its family includes Bluestone Lane, Magnolia Bakery, International Champions Cup, VaynerMedia, Momofuku, Fuku, Milk Bar, and &pizza. Connect at rseventures.com and @RSEVentures.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning, and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow @TheLegendsWay on Twitter and Instagram.