Cross River and Pay.com Partner to Create All-Inclusive Payments Platform for Businesses

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cross River Bank (“Cross River”), a leading technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, today announced a new partnership with U.K. based Pay.com. This partnership will enhance and expand Pay.com’s automated payment platform into the U.S. and drive additional growth opportunities.

“Cross River’s comprehensive compliance, payments and technology infrastructure increases the safety, efficiency and scalability that our partners have come to expect,” said Gilles Gade, Founder, President and CEO of Cross River. “Our partnership with Pay.com enables them to scale and reach new markets.”

The partnership enables Pay.com’s current and future merchants to accept multiple payment methods, such as credit and debit cards, as well as alternative payment methods such as digital wallets, ACH transfers and more, all via Cross River’s one-stop-shop. Cross River’s API infrastructure provides Pay.com the ability to streamline and provide customer-centric payments capabilities, facilitating closed loop embedded financial solutions for merchants and businesses.

"Our partnership with Cross River is a testament to our commitment to providing merchants with a comprehensive payment solution,” said Assaf Cohen, CEO of Pay.com. “With their regulatory infrastructure and expertise in embedded finance, we can scale our business and offer merchants access to the latest payment technologies."

According to Verified Market Research, the embedded finance market size is expected to grow to $6.943 trillion by 2030, and fintechs are in need of simplified embedded finance systems that deliver exceptional customer experiences. Cross River and Pay.com lead with a solution-driven approach and have been partners since July 2022. Cross River’s expertise, technology and regulatory infrastructure will help build and scale Pay.com’s business in the U.S., providing increased capabilities for businesses.

About Cross River

Cross River provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging its proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards and lending solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world’s most essential fintech and technology companies. Together with its partners, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Find out more at www.crossriver.com.

About Pay.com

Pay.com is an innovative payment service provider, providing flexible, customizable, and scalable solutions. Pay.com enables enterprise leaders to effortlessly manage large payments and achieve their boldest visions, while empowering smaller merchants to reach new heights of success through seamless, fast, and user-friendly payment solutions. Pay.com’s commitment to inclusivity drives the company to bring unparalleled ease, simplicity, and speed to the global payment space.