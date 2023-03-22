LegitScript and Agreement Express Partner to Offer Efficient and Seamless Merchant Risk Underwriting and Monitoring

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegitScript, the leader in merchant and product certification and website monitoring in the e-commerce and payment sectors, and Agreement Express (an NMI company), the leading client onboarding automation provider for financial services, are announcing a partnership created to provide both upfront and persistent monitoring that reduces merchant risk while speeding up processes.

By leveraging the capabilities of both LegitScript and Agreement Express, payments companies can simplify compliance and grow their business more confidently. Mutual clients will benefit by being able to leverage future integrations to better understand risk throughout the entire merchant lifecycle.

Agreement Express helps independent software vendors with payments expertise as well as established payment organizations reduce risk in underwriting and accelerate the onboarding process with powerful technology customized to fit their needs. Their underwriting tool offers:

Configurability : Clients can build custom scorecards in fewer than 20 minutes and manage them on their own.

: Clients can build custom scorecards in fewer than 20 minutes and manage them on their own. Thoroughness : Clients can access tools for both new merchant underwriting and existing portfolio underwriting and compliance.

: Clients can access tools for both new merchant underwriting and existing portfolio underwriting and compliance. Flexibility : Clients can choose from the best third-party data and verification sources in the market.

: Clients can choose from the best third-party data and verification sources in the market. Choice: Clients can leverage the technology (payment processing, gateway, CRM) and consulting services that work best for their business.

“Agreement Express offers the type of fast, automated underwriting solution that payments companies are looking for to carefully but quickly underwrite their merchants,” said LegitScript CEO Scott Roth. “This partnership will help our clients’ merchants get their accounts up and running more quickly, while LegitScript will then persistently monitor merchant activity through our technology, data, and expertise.”

LegitScript Merchant Monitoring provides unparalleled content and transaction laundering monitoring for all merchant types. The solution helps businesses stay ahead of problematic merchants and reduce the number of violations to functionally zero. Combing advanced technology, robust data, and expert analysts, LegitScript’s Merchant Monitoring offers:

Content violation monitoring : We scan for risk in more than 60 high-risk areas, with global coverage in more than 18 languages.

: We scan for risk in more than 60 high-risk areas, with global coverage in more than 18 languages. Transaction laundering detection : Our best-in-class transaction laundering detection is built on expert analysts who are skilled at investigating and identifying transaction laundering in your portfolio.

: Our best-in-class transaction laundering detection is built on expert analysts who are skilled at investigating and identifying transaction laundering in your portfolio. Regulatory research and analysis: Our policy experts help you understand complex regulatory issues, and our ongoing education helps keep your risk and compliance team abreast of the latest trends.

“LegitScript Merchant Monitoring offers actionable data and intelligence without false positives, making it one of the most accurate and reliable solutions on the market today,” said Darryl Cumming, Director of Product Management at Agreement Express. “With underwriting from Agreement Express and ongoing monitoring from LegitScript, payments companies will be able to expand their business more quickly and safely.”

About LegitScript

LegitScript’s multidimensional view across the entire compliance ecosystem provides unique insights from all industries and angles, allowing businesses and governments to stay at the forefront of emerging high-risk trends. That’s why LegitScript is trusted by the world's largest payments companies, search engines, e-commerce platforms, and regulatory agencies. For more information, visit legitscript.com.

About Agreement Express

Agreement Express (an NMI company) is a SaaS solution that allows payment firms to provide a unique, seamless, and secure underwriting and onboarding experience for clients and partners — all of which results in increased levels of merchant acquisition and brand loyalty. The platform includes a proprietary risk scorecard that allows payfacs, acquirers, and ISOs to assess merchant risk and underwrite merchant applications automatically and in a matter of minutes. This means that customers are able to acquire a higher volume of merchants in a shorter amount of time. The platform also allows our clients’ customers to set up accounts and onboard merchants quickly and digitally. Learn more at agreementexpress.com.