Data Intelligence Firm, Near, to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker “NIR”

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Near Intelligence, Inc. (Nasdaq: NIR) (“Near” or the “Company”), a global leader in privacy-led data intelligence on people, places and products, today announced the closing of its previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (“KludeIn”), a special purpose acquisition company. KludeIn stockholders approved the Business Combination at KludeIn’s special meeting held on March 20, 2023, and the Business Combination was completed on March 23, 2023.

The combined company has been re-named Near Intelligence, Inc. and expects to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market at market open on March 24, 2023, or shortly thereafter, under the ticker symbol “NIR” for its common stock and “NIRWW” for its publicly traded warrants.

Near’s platform is designed to provide accurate, comprehensive information on people, places, and products by generating marketing and operational intelligence on consumer behavior that enables enterprises to make informed and rapid strategic decisions. Near’s solutions are designed to enhance customer revenue and return on investment through the use of data-driven intelligence. The Near platform curates one of the world’s largest sources of intelligence on people, places, and products. Near processes data from an estimated 1.6 billion unique user IDs and 70 million points of interests, in more than 44 countries.

“I am pleased to complete our business combination with KludeIn and to begin our next chapter as a public company. I believe that being a public company will underscore Near’s long-term commitment to our customers, investors, and the data intelligence industry as a whole,” said Anil Mathews, founder and CEO of Near. “We have a bold vision for Near - to help global enterprises better understand consumer behavior by providing them with actionable intelligence.”

About Near

With a presence in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, Near serves scaled enterprises in retail, real estate, restaurant/QSR, travel/tourism, telecom, and financial services. For more information, please visit https://near.com

