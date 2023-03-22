AnswerRocket Introduces Max, an AI Assistant for Data Analysis

Max, a conversational AI assistant from AnswerRocket, helps businesses gain insight from their data in seconds. Powered by GPT-4, ask Max questions and receive a narrative answer as well as visualizations. Drill down deeper by answering follow-up questions on the same thread.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AnswerRocket, an innovator in delivering augmented analytics to the enterprise, is excited to announce the launch of Max, a revolutionary conversational AI assistant designed to help businesses explore, analyze, and uncover insights from their data.

Max combines AnswerRocket’s augmented analytics platform with OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model to deliver a simple conversational AI experience for insights discovery. With Max, users can ask natural language questions and get back accurate insights and visualizations in seconds. GPT-4’s advanced language processing capabilities allow Max to understand and respond to a wide range of queries, making it easier than ever before to get the information they need.

“ The record-breaking adoption of ChatGPT is driving a paradigm shift in how business users interact with software. This shift aligns with AnswerRocket’s mission to empower business teams to quickly get answers from their data,” said Alon Goren, CEO at AnswerRocket. “ Powered by GPT-4, Max makes it easy for everyone to understand and act on data, no matter their level of technical expertise.”

BI adoption may be as low as 25%, according to research by Business Application Research Center (BARC) and Eckerson Group. Interacting with BI and analytics platforms represents a key barrier to broad enterprise adoption. AnswerRocket’s patent-pending use of large language models to enable chat-based analytics addresses the user adoption challenges that have plagued business intelligence and analytics teams for decades. Max enables businesses of all sizes to easily access and analyze their data in real time with zero training. Simply type your questions, and Max will provide insightful answers and visualizations based on your data.

Some of the key features of Max include:

Easy data exploration: With Max, you can ask natural language questions and receive instant insights on your data. Whether you're looking for specific answers, drivers, trends, or outliers, Max can help you uncover hidden insights so you can take action.

Advanced analysis capabilities: In addition to answering basic questions, Max can perform advanced analysis, including statistical, diagnostic, and predictive analytics. This allows businesses to expand access to deeper insights across their teams.

Accelerated data setup: Users can connect, prepare, and begin analyzing their data in minutes thanks to a streamlined data configuration experience powered by GPT-4 to support automated data classification, definitions, synonyms, and suggested questions.

Trainable model: Users can train Max to understand their business and analysis preferences. Max continuously learns from user input to improve its insights over time.

“ Anheuser-Busch InBev has long recognized the power of analytics to spur growth and innovation in a highly competitive market. It’s why we partnered with AnswerRocket to deliver faster, deeper insights to our business,” said Sabine Van den Bergh, Director Brand Strategy & Insights Europe at Anheuser-Busch InBev. “ A chat-based tool like Max can help more users feel comfortable interacting with data. Having an on-demand assistant that can quickly answer the questions that pop up throughout the day would enable our team to make data-driven decisions at scale.”

Beam Suntory is currently leveraging AnswerRocket to deliver automated, interactive consumer insights across its portfolio of 50+ premium spirits. Abraham Neme, Global Head BI & Analytics at Beam Suntory said, “ With Max, Beam Suntory can automate routine tasks and gain valuable insights from data, allowing us to make more informed decisions. I see the potential for Max to become a powerful tool for analyzing a combination of external, macro, and internal data.”

Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW)—a joint venture between Nestlé and General Mills with over 50 brands—launched AnswerRocket’s core augmented analytics platform to their enterprise in early 2023. Regarding the new chatbot experience, Chris Potter, Global Applied Analytics at CPW said, “ Max will take AnswerRocket to the next level! We need our teams to make informed, fact-based decisions. Max will enable users across all levels of CPW to quickly access data and insights through intuitive questions and responses.”

AnswerRocket is excited to bring this innovative technology to businesses in Q2 2023. For more information about Max or to view a demo, please visit www.answerrocket.com/max.

To learn more about AnswerRocket’s augmented analytics platform, which enables businesses to automate analysis, generate interactive presentations, and operationalize data science models, visit www.answerrocket.com/product.

About AnswerRocket

Founded in 2013, AnswerRocket is an augmented analytics platform for data exploration, analysis, and insights discovery. It allows users to monitor key metrics, identify performance drivers, and detect critical issues within seconds. AnswerRocket’s latest release harnesses OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology to enable conversational analytics on proprietary data. Users can chat with Max–an AI assistant for data analysis–to get narrative answers, insights, and visualizations. Additionally, AnswerRocket empowers data science teams to operationalize their models throughout the enterprise. Companies like Anheuser-Busch InBev, Cereal Partners Worldwide, Beam Suntory, Coty, EMC Insurance, Pabst, Hi-Rez Studios, American Licorice Company, and National Beverage Corporation depend on AnswerRocket to increase their speed to insights. To learn more, visit www.answerrocket.com.