Workspot Extends Innovative Center of Excellence to Partners Through its Cloud Alliance Program

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workspot, the Cloud PC company, announced today that its world-class Center of Excellence (COE), a unique customer advocacy program led by a team of the foremost virtual desktop and public cloud experts, now incorporates the expertise of its Cloud Alliance partners, expanding the reach of the program to drive customer success. With its white-glove Cloud PC implementation framework, the COE has earned Workspot a Net Promoter Score of 80 in its most recent customer survey – the very best in class.

With today’s complex enterprise requirements, most customers are not internally equipped with the unique blend of end user computing and multi-cloud skill sets needed for successful Cloud PC implementation. In response to customer needs, Workspot packaged the three key cornerstones of a successful Cloud PC implementation – people, product and process – to form the COE. Now this same, proven framework can be used by Workspot’s elite Cloud Alliance partners, incorporating each partner’s unique capabilities for serving customers.

“Six years ago, with the deep expertise of Workspot’s Customer Success Team, it took us only a week to deploy our Workspot cloud workstations and realize value, unlike the months it took to get just one desktop running with on-prem VDI,” said Israel Sumano, Senior Director of Infrastructure at Southland Industries. “Since then, the Center of Excellence has delivered the expertise and innovative tools that enable us to collaborate closely with Workspot on strategic initiatives that make our business more agile and secure. Workspot’s COE is like nothing else I’ve experienced in the virtual desktop industry, and we continue to realize tremendous value from this unique relationship.”

“Workspot’s Center of Excellence delivers fast time-to-first-value and ROI for enterprise Cloud PC customers” said Mike Strohl, CEO Entisys360. “As a member of the Cloud Alliance Program, we’ll complement the COE processes and tools with our vast expertise with virtual desktops, thereby enabling us to deliver tremendous value to our customers.”

Spearheaded by VP of Customer Success and former Workspot customer Matthew Davidson, the Workspot COE brings together the industry’s best end user computing and cloud experts for an unmatched implementation experience. “When I sat in the customer seat, the customer success team was one of the strongest selling points for Workspot’s Cloud PC solution during the evaluation process,” Davidson reflects. “Ultimately, I was so inspired by the ease of the implementation that I joined the Workspot team to help other companies streamline their digital transformation with Cloud PCs.”

To provide expert guidance throughout the implementation process, Workspot leverages Workspot Watch, the company’s big data collection and analysis system, which continuously provides insights into Cloud PC performance and connectivity, proactively identifying root causes and behavioral patterns often before customers are even aware of a problem. In addition to its state-of-the art tools, Workspot uses customer-centric processes and methodologies to ensure long-term success. Between its ADIME methodology, onboarding services, outstanding customer support, customer success update meetings and executive business reviews, Workspot delivers a carefully defined process aimed at business uptime, addressing new requirements and innovating collaboratively.

“The Center of Excellence is the foundation of the Workspot Cloud PC success formula,” said Amitabh Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO of Workspot. “Now our Cloud Alliance Partners bring their deep expertise to the COE as well, ensuring a high-quality experience for our joint customers as we deploy Cloud PCs into Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Amazon Web Services.”

Workspot is the only cloud-native solution that delivers enterprise-class Cloud PCs. This innovative service lets IT securely stream the right compute capabilities for each user, on any device, anywhere they want to work. As the only Cloud PC solution that operates across all the major public clouds - Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud - Workspot is uniquely positioned to address today’s remote work challenges by providing a multi-cloud and multi-region approach. Simple to deploy, scale and operate, Workspot’s award winning Cloud PC solution benefits IT as well as end users with a seamless work experience that enhances productivity while maintaining the highest performance standards for intensive workloads. For more information on Workspot Cloud PC solutions please visit www.workspot.com.

