Item 9 Labs Continues Dominating the Arizona Market With a 30% YOY Unit Sales Increase in February

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Item 9 Labs—an award-winning, premium cannabis brand from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB)—clipped a 30% increase in unit sales for February 2023 compared to February 2022, while continuing to increase its profit margins.

“ The Arizona cannabis market has been riding the wave of Super Bowl through to Spring training and the upcoming 4/20 cannabis holiday,” said the Company’s CEO Mike Weinberger. “ With this, we are optimistic that our award-winning cannabis products will continue exceeding expectations and meeting consumer demand in the coming months.”

The brand’s ongoing positive momentum in 2023 was also recently elevated with a podium finish at the Spring Errl Cup, Arizona’s biggest cannabis awards and festival event, that took place March 11-12, 2023 in Mesa, Ariz. Item 9 Labs’ Dosi Whoa cannabis strain earned a third-place award in the “Sativa Flower” category.

Twice a year, the Errl Cup evaluates the accountability of dispensaries and caregivers in Arizona by using secret shopping, lab testing, and blind judging from over 70 patients. The competition combines judge and lab results to determine winners, while also ensuring that entries containing hazardous materials or exceeding residual solvents of 5000 ppm are eliminated.

“ Our increasingly positive performance showcases the true attention to quality driving the Item 9 Labs brand in Arizona,” said Weinberger, noting that the state has become one of the ten most successful adult-use markets in the country.

Along with the recent win, Item 9 Labs received two second-place awards and two third-place awards at the Fall Errl Cup across the various vape, concentrate, and pre-roll categories, bringing the brand’s total achievements to over 30 podium finishes since its inception in 2017.

To learn more about Item 9 Labs and the brand’s wide range of premium cannabis products, visit item9labs.com. For more information about Item 9 Labs Corp., visit item9labscorp.com.

ABOUT ITEM 9 LABS

Item 9 Labs cultivates the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for an enhanced cannabis experience. With more than 30 podium finishes in Arizona marijuana competitions, Item 9 Labs is a trusted source for premium cannabis products. The Item 9 Labs product catalog spans across multiple core categories, including intentionally grown flower, cannabis vape products, premium concentrates, and Orion vape technology. For additional information, visit item9labs.com.

ABOUT ITEM 9 LABS CORP.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space up to 640,000-plus square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

