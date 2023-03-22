Fiber-based monitoring systems to support major clean energy project in Northeastern United States

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, was recently awarded a contract for power line monitoring for an innovative power generation project that will deliver clean energy to a major metropolitan area in the Northeast U.S.

Luna’s technology will provide temperature, depth of burial, and acoustic monitoring for the power cables that form the backbone of the system. The monitoring services will help ensure safe, efficient delivery of renewable, reliable, low-cost power over the area’s 300-mile transmission line. The project will decrease wholesale electricity costs ‐saving residents of the metro area $17.3 billion over a 30-year span ‐ and reduce CO2 emissions in the region by an estimated 3.9 million tons in its first full year of operation.

"We know from organizations like the World Resources Institute that cities are a core driver of climate change, accounting for more than 70% of greenhouse gas emissions,” said Scott Graeff, President and CEO of Luna. “Fiber-based monitoring systems play a key role in ensuring that clean, sustainable energy can be delivered safely and efficiently to major metropolitan areas over cable transmission lines like the one in this project.”

Luna’s fiber-optic-based monitoring systems use distributed temperature sensing, depth sensing, and distributed acoustic sensing technology to detect potential fault locations in electric power cable systems. In this instance, the company’s sensing systems will detect compromised areas in or potential threats to the transmission line. Understanding the exact location of compromised areas of the project’s High Voltage Direct Current cable will reduce both repair time and down time for end users and increase overall safety and operability.

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

