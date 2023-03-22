Origin Materials and Hyosung Partner to Produce Batteries, Automotive Parts, and Apparel from Carbon-Negative Materials

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origin Materials (“Origin”) (NASDAQ: ORGN ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, and Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp. (“Hyosung Advanced Materials”) (KRX: 298050), a Korea-based industrial materials company, today announced a partnership to industrialize sustainable high-value specialty materials.

As part of the partnership, Hyosung Advanced Materials signed a multi-year capacity reservation agreement to purchase sustainable carbon-negative materials from Origin Materials, including PET and a hybrid polymer PET/F (a blend of PET and FDCA) for use in tire cord applications, HTC for use in battery materials, as well as furanic derivatives for use in spandex applications in the apparel industry.

The partnership will leverage Origin’s patented technology platform, which can turn the carbon found in sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process.

The materials will support Hyosung Advanced Materials’ broader sustainability effort to address climate change with a focus on carbon neutrality and eco-friendly business sectors. In 2020, Hyosung Advanced Materials garnered a grade of “A” in recognition of its efforts in climate change from the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) and won the status of Honors Club in carbon management at the ceremony presenting the CDP Climate Change Korea Award.

“Partnering with Hyosung Advanced Materials is a significant milestone in our mission to transition the world to sustainable materials,” said Origin Materials Co-CEO Rich Riley. “The opportunity for working together is remarkably broad, and we are excited to develop high-value products for use in a wide range of end markets and applications including batteries, automotive, and apparel. Together, we can expand the adoption of Origin’s technology and help drive the ‘once in a planet’ shift to sustainable materials taking place around the world.”

“We are excited to be a partner with Origin Materials to take this pathway together to Net Zero through this innovative technology development and commercialization effort,” said Young Joon Lee, Vice President at Hyosung. “Sustainability is at the heart of Hyosung’s growth strategy and we firmly believe that our strong partnership will take both of us to the forefront of industry leadership in the renewable materials space.”

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. For over a decade, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin’s patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, fuels, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin’s technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin’s patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

About Hyosung Advanced Materials

Founded in 1968, Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation (HAMC), is the global no. 1 polyester tire reinforcements company with an annual revenue of $4 billion. HAMC's business covers industrial materials with various applications that serve a variety of industries. In response to the transition of the mobility industry and the need for green technology, HAMC continues to develop and commercialize high-strength and light-weight materials that contribute to lower product carbon emissions.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

