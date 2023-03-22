Rumble Boxing Partners with The Michael J. Fox Foundation to Help Knock Out Parkinson’s Disease

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An estimated 6 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease (PD), a lifelong and progressive neurodegenerative disease that currently has no cure. To help raise funds and garner support for Parkinson’s Awareness Month in April, Rumble Boxing, an Xponential Fitness brand, today announced its partnership with Team Fox, the grassroots fundraising community of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF). Rumble Boxing studios across the United States, Australia and Dominican Republic will invite community members to glove up in support of Parkinson's by hosting an Open House from April 10th to April 16th featuring special hosts and exclusive offers for first-timers. Class proceeds will support the global research efforts of The Michael J. Fox Foundation, the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for PD.

Boxing for fitness continues to show results in helping to improve balance, endurance, hand-eye coordination, and strength, which may be especially beneficial for people with Parkinson’s disease. Research has found that high-intensity exercise may slow the progression of neurological disorders by promoting neural changes in the brain. Boxing, in particular, has received a lot of attention for its potential to help manage the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including issues with gait, balance and walking. In addition, boxing improves concentration and overall self-awareness, not to mention a great stress reliever and mood booster.

With over 40 studios globally, Rumble pairs boxing, HIIT, metabolic conditioning, and strength training group fitness for an all-encompassing workout for every fitness level. The boxing concept aims to develop courage, determination, focus, and stamina. The 10-round, 45-minute fight is evenly divided between two styles of training. Half the class is spent exploring the skills and drills of boxing on teardrop-style aqua boxing bags and the other half is spent on the transformative power of resistance training.

“We are honored to partner with The Michael J. Fox Foundation to help raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease and help people find ways to cope with movement disorders in a fun and motivating way,” says Rumble’s Chief Marketing Officer, Rachelle Dejean. “Parkinson’s disease affects people of all ages and each journey is unique. We look forward to inviting people around the world to throw punches together for an important cause.”

“The Foundation is on a mission to speed a cure for Parkinson’s disease as quickly as possible. And we need more generous partners, like the folks at Rumble, to help us achieve that ambitious goal,” said Liz Diemer, MJFF’s Vice President of Community Fundraising. “People and families with Parkinson’s are counting on us. We’re so grateful to our partners who contribute to this cause. Because the more individuals who join our mission, the more we can do to end this disease.”

For more information, visit rumbleboxinggym.com/teamfox and book a spot during Open House week at your local Rumble Boxing studio.

