AECOM awarded project management consultancy services contract for Saudi Arabia’s NEOM International Airport

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it has been awarded a multi-year contract to provide project management consultancy (PMC) services for NEOM International Airport (NIA), in the northwestern region of Saudi Arabia.

AECOM’s scope will include project management for masterplanning, design and construction services, through to testing, commissioning, operational readiness, activation and transition (ORAT).

“We are very pleased to be part of this innovative NEOM project, which is set to transform travel between NEOM and the world,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “Our track record delivering large scale infrastructure projects in the region, as well as our mobilized global aviation resources and project management experts will help ensure the successful delivery of NIA.”

“We are delighted that AECOM will be adding another chapter to its relationship with NEOM,” said Hamed Zaghw, chief executive of AECOM's Middle East and Africa region. “This contract is a testament to our leadership position in the region and to our continuous commitment to NEOM and the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

