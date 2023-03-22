Amwell Expands Digital Clinical Programs Through Partnership with DarioHealth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in digital healthcare enablement, today announced the expansion of its digital clinical programs to include a cardiometabolic program, enabling health plans and clinicians to seamlessly connect members living with common chronic diseases, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, to Dario’s highly personalized digital therapeutic solution on the Amwell platform.

In partnership with personalized global digital therapeutic leader DarioHealth (Nasdaq: DRIO), the new cardiometabolic program builds upon the comprehensive Amwell portfolio of care solutions and network of affiliated clinicians, designed to address member needs both in and outside the provider office. Together, the Amwell digital care delivery platform, Amwell’s affiliated clinicians and Dario’s clinically proven cardiometabolic digital therapeutic solution will drive better health outcomes for members through a continuously connected care experience.

"Member care and engagement are top-of-mind for health plans, especially as consumers demand more digital tools and effective, value-driven care,” says Dr. Ido Schoenberg, chairman and co-CEO of Amwell. “By bringing solutions like Dario into our ecosystem of care programs, Amwell empowers health plans and their clinicians to create a more cohesive, integrated, and comprehensive digital journey for their members. It’s an approach that ultimately drives better outcomes and more modernized engagement. This new capability further expands the scope of our single, highly scalable platform powered by Converge™. It adds yet another important component in delivering our clients ‘one stop shop’ digital care enablement solution, addressing their most important and diversified needs today while being future ready.”

Cardiometabolic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure are some of the most pervasive and costly medical conditions in the U.S., with more than one-third of Americans living with metabolic-related health condition1, over 37 million living with diabetes and an additional 96 million being pre-diabetic2.

Members receiving care via clinicians practicing on the Amwell platform can be referred seamlessly to a Dario program, minimizing roadblocks to care. The Dario solution addresses diabetes, high blood pressure and weight management needs with a holistic and highly individualized hybrid care experience. It combines connected devices, like glucometers, with intelligent data-driven digital experiences and personalized one-on-one health coaching.

“We are thrilled to partner with Amwell to build a more connected healthcare experience for members living with cardiometabolic heath needs,” said Rick Anderson, president of Dario. “Dario’s highly personalized digital solutions are designed to complement care from a professional with a proven ability to drive sustainable behavior change and improve health outcomes. Integration with Amwell’s market-leading platform will create the cohesive experience that members want and help deliver better outcomes for payers.”

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 55 health plans, which collectively represent more than 90 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems, representing over 2,000 hospitals, have access to Amwell solutions. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company, revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

