Optii Expands Australia Presence with Two New Properties

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that the management company for Q1 Resorts and Rhapsody in Australia has expanded its partnership with Optii to include two additional properties.

Following the success at Q1 Resorts and Rhapsody, both on the Australian Gold Coast, the owners and management company has decided to expand their use of Optii Housekeeping, Service, and Chat to Encore Broadbeach and Vue Broadbeach. Vue and Encore, two boutique luxury apartment hotels, are also located in the Australian Gold Coast community of Broadbeach.

Because each property features multiple apartments with different layouts, Optii’s predictive technology will be of particular importance in providing productivity gains. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, Optii will be able to optimize room assignments, travel routes, and time similar to the experience at Q1 Resort in the same portfolio. After the implementation of Optii, that property saw a 25% increase in efficiency in their housekeeping operation overall. The management team is now looking to replicate that success at Vue and Encore Broadbeach.

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: “Customers expanding their use of Optii to additional properties is a testament to the value we bring our customers in their operation. It’s particularly rewarding seeing customers expand their use of Optii, as it’s one of the strongest endorsements we can receive. We are thrilled to welcome Vue and Encore Broadbeach to the Optii family, and will deliver the personalized and high touch customer support that Optii has become known for.”

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information about Optii, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com