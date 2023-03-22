World Cinema and ServiceNow Spearhead Technology Service Transformation in Hospitality Industry

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Cinema, a trusted provider of video, advanced connectivity and professional services to guest-centric properties worldwide, announced a collaboration with ServiceNow to deliver seamless customer experiences through automation, digital workflows, and unprecedented transparency. World Cinema will use ServiceNow to consolidate customer service inquiries onto a single platform for clear and consistent communication and fast time to resolution, while reducing costs.

“We are excited to work with ServiceNow to transform the customer experience,” said Robert Grosz, President at World Cinema. “Today more than ever, experiences are going to be remembered, and we are building a new category to create a unique platform for deploying and supporting all technology for guest-centric property owners. We are focused on staging experiences and delivering that experience every time, no exceptions.”

World Cinema will use ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) and Field Service Management (FSM) to quickly respond to customer inquiries, such as WiFi connectivity issues at a hotel. ServiceNow will help streamline operations for customer service agents, field technicians, and customers, enable self-service across channels and empower agents with real-time information and intelligence. FSM will help ensure that when a technician is required on-site, the right person with the right certifications, tools, and resources required for installations, repairs, and maintenance, is sent to complete the job.

“World Cinema’s mission to deliver exceptional technology and service experiences to hotels worldwide aligns with ServiceNow’s commitment to simplify complex processes and connect people and systems on a single platform,” said John Ball, senior vice president and general manager, customer and industry workflows at ServiceNow. “Together, we will enable hotels to streamline their customer service operations, resolve issues quickly, and ultimately provide the connected and frictionless experiences that guests expect and deserve.”

World Cinema’s investment in transforming service reflects the company’s bold mission to be “of service” to empower technology solutions at every guest-centric property in the world. Through this journey, systems will be aligned to automate requests, proactively address issues, and deliver effortless experiences.

Technology and connectivity is a pervasive foundational component for today’s guest-centric environments. The complexities of the ever-changing, but commoditized, universe of property technologies must be simplified through well executed collaboration. Establishing omni-channel communications to provide transformational customer service and improved customer self-help tools will re-define what it means to be a critical solutions provider to these properties, allowing the delivery of a premium experience that property operators and owners covet. To learn more about World Cinema, visit www.wcitv.com.

ABOUT WORLD CINEMA

World Cinema, Inc. (WCI) is a trusted provider of video, advanced connectivity and professional services to properties and enterprises on a global basis. With a dedication to customer service, WCI leads the way in delivering innovative technology solutions that enhance the resident, guest, and staff experience. From managed services to digital transformation, WCI is a single point of contact for all of a property’s technology needs.

Founded in 1974, WCI is a privately held company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company serves over 7,000 properties with nearly 900,000 rooms under management. For more information, visit www.wcitv.com