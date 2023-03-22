Crystal IS and Asahi Kasei Announce New Record for Single-Chip Device Output and Immediate Engineering Sample Availability of Their Upcoming 160 mW UVC LED

The data in this chart shows the operation of Klaran LEDs with a rigid fused silica lens and proprietary UVC transparent resin by Asahi Kasei. Typical operating currents (350 - 500 mA) result in 130 - 160 mWs of optical UVC LED power output. The test results convey that the Klaran with silica lens offers 60% greater WPE and mW output at the same current as the non-lens version. The Klaran diagram below the chart visually represents the components of the engineering sample. (Graphic: Business Wire)

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. & DÜSSELDORF, Germany & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, and subsidiary Crystal IS have demonstrated their next-generation Klaran single-chip UVC LED which emits at 160 mW in the ideal germicidal range of 260-270 nm. Setting a new record for single-chip device output in a commercial device, this achievement marks a significant 60% increase over prior Crystal IS devices while retaining the optimal wavelength for germicidal efficiency. This higher output device will be used to accelerate the adoption of UVC LEDs and hasten the widespread replacement of low-pressure mercury lamps. While the new device will retain the Klaran compact 3.5 mm x 3.5 mm package and solder pad design to allow backward compatibility with existing customer designs, the higher output will allow UVC LEDs to meet the performance and cost targets needed to expand into new applications in high-flow water and air treatment.

The new single-chip UVC LED design uses a rigid fused silica lens and a thin layer of proprietary UVC transparent resin developed by Asahi Kasei specifically to withstand the intense UVC output. In contrast to soft molded lens, the rigid fused silica lens allows higher transmission of the UVC light which ensures stable long-life performance and high-temperature stability. Asahi Kasei leveraged its long-running expertise in the field to develop the proprietary resin after a careful and lengthy evaluation of commercially available adhesives resulted in no suitable candidate.

" This new high-output and long-life Klaran device is made possible by the strong cooperation between Crystal IS and Asahi Kasei innovation teams," said Eoin Connolly, President and CEO. " With this new device in our portfolio, Klaran UVC LED devices make another significant step forward in replacing low-pressure mercury lamp technology and promoting the transition to non-mercury/non-ozone generating devices."

For more information on the new 160 mW single chip from Crystal IS and to request an engineering sample, visit the company's website at cisuvc.com. Commercial product release is expected later in 2023.

About Klaran

The Klaran product line leverages the unique properties of Crystal IS aluminum nitride substrate to provide premium germicidal UVC LEDs and associated modules to treat water, air, and surfaces in healthcare, consumer appliances, and commercial water treatment. As the leading choice for the world's top appliance and equipment manufacturers, Klaran offers an international, award-winning team of application engineers to provide hands-on support for prototyping, testing, and validating its UVC LED solutions. To learn more about Klaran UVC LEDs, visit https://klaran.com/products/klaran.

About Crystal IS

Crystal IS, an Asahi Kasei company and ISO 9001:2015 certified, is a pioneer in developing and commercializing aluminum nitride substrates. Aluminum nitride's wider bandgap capability means that devices grown on aluminum nitride can more effectively (technically and economically) emit at the deeper ultraviolet (UVC) wavelengths than devices grown on sapphire. As a result, Crystal IS produces high-performance and cost-effective UVC LEDs for environmental monitoring and disinfection in various applications that enhance and sustain life and living worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.cisuvc.com.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 46,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products, from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

The Asahi Kasei Group aims to contribute to a carbon-neutral and sustainable world from the perspective of “Care for Earth” by focusing on initiatives such as the use of biomass raw materials, recycled raw materials, and renewable energy. The company strives to meet the expectations of its customers and society by further advancing the provision of products and services with such sustainable characteristics while deepening collaboration with other companies to reach a carbon-neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.